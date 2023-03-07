'Glorify Working Hard': Man Hails 'Hustle Culture' on Twitter, Gets Schooled

One of the most questionable concepts in today’s time is ‘hustle culture’. The phenomenon has been the reason for many debates in the past. Now, a tweet about hard work and ‘hustle culture’ has reignited this debate. Twitter user ‘Hardik Pandya’ posted how he would like to see more and more people glorify working hard. Pandya works at the ed-tech company Unacademy. He states that people who want to log out after their shift can do so by all means but they should not complain if others are working extra and they end up getting more money and success.

The tweet has garnered over 655K views and many responses. Many criticised Pandya for supporting “hustle culture." Content creator Kusha Kapila also responded to the tweet. She wrote, “As someone who has worked exactly like this since 2016, I can tell you that other than high functioning depression and triggering my ADHD, this hustle has completely destroyed the idea of a life outside of work for me. I am not saying it’s not rewarding but the burnout is real."

“No need to work hard for a company for whom u r just a number. No need to cheer urself up by comparing ur country gdp numbers and index positions Do whatever you want. Don’t linger ur whole life to build wealth for a guy for whom u r just a resume." wrote another Twitter user.

Another person wrote, “I know people who work absurdly hard at their job and see no reward for it. Working hard is a good and all but agar tumhare employers/higher-ups tumhare efforts ko appreciate na kare, to kya hi fayeda hi khud ko overwork karke."

Here are a few responses:

"don't cry foul if-"it's always the "glorify hustle culture" public that seems to be crying tho. If u r so satisfied by "working hard," why preach here? You shoulda achieved nirvana by now by doing all that hardwork. Go, chill, or do some more work. Don't waste time on twitter.— Pramit (@pramitheus) March 6, 2023

Genuine question- where do you stand on work hard because you love what you do versus work insane hours because my hustle culture manager wants everything yesterday? In your role as a leader what's your preferred way to set deadlines for projects and tasks?— Sidhdharth Shah (@sid_shah10) March 6, 2023

Wow. Way to blame the employees and send them on a guilt trip when they wanna log out at the stipulated time and spend their personal time on their own volition.Tell-tale signs of a toxic workplace & management who values employees not by their deliverables but their timesheets.— Kanav Gulati (@thekvgulati) March 6, 2023

People have different priorities and goals in life, and working hard may not be the only path to success and happiness.— Akash Solanki (@antivirusakash) March 6, 2023

Yes of course. Let's all go back to working 14 hour days, with no days off - since that's the best way to get ahead…A reading of history of mills & unions in the 1800's and early 1900's might be useful — Prasanna K (@prasanna_says) March 6, 2023

Keep it to yourself and work all weekends 👍🏼👍🏼— Harsh (@ThePerfectH) March 6, 2023

