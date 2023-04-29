Goblin-Like Fetus Found In Abandoned Warehouse In Mexico, Internet Is Confused

The world is full of legends surrounding mythical creatures like trolls, goblins and more. The discovery of a goblin-like fetus in Mexico has taken the internet by storm as it may be proof of such creatures existing. The weird body was reportedly found during construction work on a derelict warehouse in Santa Maria Regla in the northeastern part of Mexico City. Francisco Mayoral Flores, the municipal mayor of the town, told Jam Press, “Samples have already been taken to determine a scientific explanation.”

Photos of the specimen show the mummified corpse. It has a small body with pointy ears, a long nose, and claw-tipped limbs. Florence named the corpse “a goblin or a nagual”. A Nagual is a human who has the ability to transform into an animal according to Mesoamerican mythology.

The specimen is currently on display at the Museum of goblins named Museo de los Duendes in the municipality of Huasca de Ocampo where the pol serves as mayor. Although the mayor’s analysis sounds unrealistic, Flores suggested that the region they resided in had myths of magical creatures. “If it had been found in another municipality, it would not have been relevant,” the mayor declared. “But due to the themes of goblins and the mystical here, there is a cultural and social demand to give it importance.”

Social media users are however more brutal than expected. While one of them called the claims to be “ridiculous”, others thought it was a joke. A user even said, “Good thing it’s a magical town!”.

One of the other users got down to the technicalities of a goblin and wrote, “Are you telling me that goblins are born human-sized and get tiny as they grow?” they wrote. Meanwhile, Mayor Flores said that “doctors and vets have stated that it is a malformed fetus of a cat or dog,” noting that the samples have been taken to confirm its identity.

He concluded that people can believe what they want according to their cultural stories and traditions.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here