‘God Completing Target Before Month-End’: Mumbai Rains Spark Meme Fest

Mumbai is known for its monsoons, but it seems like the weather gods have decided to take things a notch higher by giving the city some unseasonal rain. While some struggled with the sudden downpour, others took it in stride and shared some hilarious memes on Twitter. Alongside the drizzle, memes showcasing the creativity and wit of Mumbaikars have become the true highlight on Twitter. They’ve managed to turn an inconvenient situation into something that’s both entertaining and relatable. It’s safe to say that Mumbai’s Twitter users have once again shown that they can make any situation fun.

From sharing a rainy take on popular movie dialogues to giving the starter pack for surviving on the streets, these memes are making the rounds and bringing some much-needed laughter to the dreary weather. Using the hashtag Mumbai Rains, a user shared just the best mode of transportation during the downpour. “Ola gearing up for handling the traffic,” they wrote and shared snaps of Ola rides from 2015 flood-hit Chennai.

Another user had a different take on Golmaal’s famous dialogue: “Lagta hai baraf padne wali hai (seems like it is going to snow)”. The user wrote, “Mumbaikars these days:” and underneath it was the snap of Arshad Varsi with subtext “Lagta hai baarish padne wali hai.”

Perfectly summing up what everyone is feeling, a user tweeted, “So we can say that this summer is not summering like other summers summered…”

So we can say that this summer is not summering like other summers summered… #UnexpectedMumbaiRains #MumbaiRains #lightshowers #breezyweather— muneeza shaikh (@munezashaikh) March 31, 2023

A page dedicated to Mumbai suburb Mulund shared scenes from the area where the city looks “all set for baarish (rain).”

A user hilariously tweeted: “Mumbai Rains completing its targets before the end of FY 2022-23.”

#MumbaiRains completing it's targets before the end of FY 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/pGGVrlLMUn— Arvind (@airwind_ac) March 31, 2023

“Should we declare March 2023 as an official monsoon month for Mumbai? #mumbairains,” read another tweet.

Should we declare march 2023 as an official monsoon month for mumbai? #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/4nWe7BT0Gv— SkyWatch Weather India (@SkyWatchUpdates) March 31, 2023

Here are some other memes that will tickle your funny bones:

Kuch nahi bhaii march ending hai to Bhagwan apna target pura kar rhe hain ..#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ynH5CpiMFD— ✨𝓟𝓲𝔂𝓪 𝓡𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓻𝓮𝓳✨ (@piya_rangrej) March 31, 2023

#MumbaiRains are behaving like my irritating relatives now. Bin bulaye jab mann tab aa jaate hai !— Anubhav Kumar (@AnubhavKumar11) March 31, 2023

Earlier this month, Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall as the intensity of the downpour increased after a brief gap. However, according to civic officials, there have been no reports of major water-logging in low-lying areas, and the trains and bus services by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) are functioning normally.

