Going Behind The Bars Is Fun In This Jail-Themed Bengaluru Restaurant

Going behind the bars is not a quite delightful thought. Right? But the people of Bengaluru are enjoying visiting this jail for some lip-smacking dishes. We are talking about the Central Jail Restaurant in south-eastern Bengaluru, where there are no bars but just delicious kadhaai paneer, naan and noodles. A video of the jail-themed restaurant was also shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka, who was highly impressed by the unique concept. Needless to say, this out-of-the-box idea is already a hit among Bengalurians. Basically, its design is inspired by a prison; the one who takes the order dresses as an inspector and those who serve the food look like prisoners. While sharing the video, Harsh Goenka wrote, “Jail ke mazaa khao (have fun in jail)… someone took it literally!” The video shows a food vlogger introducing the eccentric premises of the eatery.

The viral clip opens with the vlogger entering the restaurant, which has “Central Jail” written at the entrance. As the vlogger moves inside, and the interior might leave you awestruck. This is because the level of precision they have incorporated while making the place is simply mind-boggling. It has separate prison cells where you can get some privacy while enjoying your food. However, if you want to visit the place along with your whole family then they have tables for you too.

Jail ke mazaa khao….someone took it literally! pic.twitter.com/PD9VB4dlZy— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 8, 2023

Keeping the aesthetics in mind, you will be served food in the prison-inspired cutlery. In no time, the video shared by Harsh Goenka started making rounds on the internet. Several users expressed amusement in the comments section, while many added a dash of humour. A user jokingly wrote, “So, if you don’t pay your bill, you will not go to jail. Because you are already in one.”

So, if you don’t pay your bill, you ll not go to jail. Because you are already in one 😁😁— Mandar (@Mandar_240Bhp) April 8, 2023

Another commented, “Interesting. No experience should be left out in life.”

Interesting. No experience should be left out in life.— Anil Seth (@AnilSet11541728) April 9, 2023

A few shared the pictures and experiences from their last visit.

Had been to one such Restaurant at Camac Street,#Kolkata few years back!— RAJEEV KUMAR MEHTA (@RAJEEVK57543323) April 8, 2023

Yes..this is located in HSR layout(Bangalore)..next to Bhartiya Jalpan Branch— Chirag Umakant Verma (@chiragverma123) April 9, 2023

This user had a suggestion: “Better if they insist dress code for guests also. Not a place for Dine and Dash kind of customers.”

Better if they insist dress code for guests also . Not a place for Dine and Dash kind of customers ))— ದೇವರಾಜदेवराजःDevaraja🕉️ (@deva1956) April 8, 2023

So far, the video has been played more than 68 thousand times.

