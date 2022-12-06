‘Golgappe?’ Ask Netizens Dissatisfied With Twitter User's 10 Most Popular Vegetarian Dishes in India

Food is the love language of every Indian as it touches the heart more than the stomach. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, every state, and every culture has its staple food that differentiates from the other in every little aspect. Be it the spices used to prepare it or its style of cooking, Indian food is never consistent. While each of us is bound to have an exclusive list of our favourite delicacies, several lists show up on the internet depending on the trends and likes of the users. This time, a Twitter user shared the list of the ten most popular vegetarian dishes in India which left the social media users dissatisfied and unhappy.

An online user that goes by the name India Tales 7, put out a list of 10 vegetarian dishes that are famous in India. It comprised delicacies from around the country which included Masala Dosa, Idli, Aloo Paratha, Khichdi, Upma, Pav Bhaji, Rajma Chawal, Maggi, Litti Chokha and Luchi-Alurdom, respectively. Each tweet had the name of the dish along with its picture that looked no less ‘tasty’. However, it is not mentioned if the food items were ranked according to popularity or not.

10 of the Most Popular Vegetarian Dishes Of India 🇮🇳1. Masala Dosa pic.twitter.com/pOMmv07bIN — Raghu (@IndiaTales7) December 5, 2022

Netizens seemed to not agree with the listicle as they questioned other known Indian dishes that were excluded by them. “Where is chhole bhature, shahi paneer, daal makhani. All 3 are very famous in north as well as other parts of India,” asked a user. “Gol gappe??” questioned another dissatisfied user.

Where is chhole bhature, shahi paneer, daal makhani. All 3 are very famous in north as well as other parts of India— Sunil Kakkar (@satkap) December 5, 2022

Some even claimed that including Maggi in the list didn’t make sense as it is not a ‘dish’.

Maggie is not a dish.— ConcernedHindu (@HinduConcerned) December 5, 2022

Maggi in the this list like pic.twitter.com/bqJqFTcJgS— baljinder (@baljinder1k) December 5, 2022

Maggi is not even a convincing meal 👎— Viv (@Vivize9) December 5, 2022

Netizens also argued over the inclusion of Poha that’s a popular breakfast in almost every Indian household. Even memes and jokes started taking up on the micro-blogging site soon after the list was shared online.

Now, what stands as ‘famous’ for some cannot be the same for others according to their tastes and preferences. But ever since social media has evolved a ‘way of living’, things are no longer ‘personal’ and are subject to be ‘open to the public’.

