'Good Samaritans': Fishermen to Be Rewarded for Rescuing Trapped Dugong in Tamil Nadu

In a heartwarming act, two fishermen were seen rescuing an adult Dugong, who seemingly got trapped and released it back into the sea. The incident took place in Manthiripattinam located in Thanjavur city of Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday evening, it was Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) Supriya Sahu who shared glimpses of the rescue mission, thereby lauding the compassionate act of the fisherfolk. In the video shared by the officer, two fishermen can be seen gently pushing the Dugong back to the sea.

It appears that they accidentally trapped the highly-endangered mammal in their fishing net but as soon as they realized what they’d caught, they quickly sent it back into the sea. The IAS officer appreciated their work and asserted that the government will award the fisherfolk for their conservative act. “Hats off to fisherfolk in Manthiripattinam in Thanjavur who rescued an adult Dugong & released it back to the sea with great care & compassion. The best example of the local community playing a key role in conservation. We will award these good samaritans,” stated the officer while sharing the clip on Twitter. Take a look at it here:

The clip has raked up over eighteen thousand views and more than eight hundred likes on the micro-blogging site. Meanwhile, animal lovers from all across the country complimented the work behaviour of the fishermen. A user demanded that their act should be awarded, “This is amazing. Such acts definitely need recognition as well as monetary/material reward to encourage such acts.”

Another added, “I salute all the marine life lovers and their culture and excellent grooming.”

One more wrote, “They being participants of the conservation program in their own backyard is the best thing to do. Hopefully, they are incentivized.”

For those unaware, Dugongs are cousins of the manatees species who share similar appearance but share a dolphin-like feature when it comes to their fluke-like tail, as per World Wildlife. However, unlike manatees dugongs strictly survive in water and do not use freshwater areas.

