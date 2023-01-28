Google’s parent company Alphabet trimmed off 6 per cent of its workforce last week. Many of the 12,000 employees who were laid off have shared their experiences on social media. One such professional, a Dublin-based recruiter, wrote about finding out he was fired only via his work call getting disconnected. Dan Lanigan Ryan, who was hiring for Google via Morgan McKinley, said he realised his time with the company had ended abruptly when he was locked out of the system.

Ryan announced that he was let go on LinkedIn, saying “unfortunately, I was laid off from Google along with many thousands of others last Friday."

He said this was his dream job with a dream company. “I was walking the dog when my recruiter called to tell me I got the role and I nearly choked the poor pooch I was celebrating so much."

Ryan, who had joined the tech giant on a contractual basis in November 2021, worked there for 16 months before being shown his way out. “I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system the middle of a call," he said, adding that his contract was just extended for another year and he was “moved to the Cloud Sales recruitment team (an area that is seeing massive growth)." In fact, just a week before losing his job, Ryan was actually in talks about a pay rise. “I’ve been caught off guard," the human resources professional wrote.

In his LinkedIn post, he thanked his managers and friends at the company for their support, saying that he will always be grateful for the lessons he picked up and the people he got to work with. He told his network on the website that he was now open to working, and asked those who could amplify the message and aid him in finding a job.

Google recently joined the list of tech companies that are laying off people in large numbers in light of global economic uncertainties. Amazon is laying off over 18,000 employees, while Microsoft is sacking 10,000. This restructuring, cost trimming, and downsizing amongst tech companies have affected around 2 lakh people.

