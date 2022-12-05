‘Goosebumps’: Artist Plays ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on Electric Guitar During Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival

If there’s anything that makes us stand with our heads held high is nothing other than the moment we hear ‘Jana Gana Mana’. The feeling of pride and respect that flows through our nerves then is just indescribable. Such was the moment recreated during the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland when an artist uniquely played the Indian National Anthem. The rendition was played on the electric guitar which left everyone in awe and surprise!

The artist, Imnainla Jamir, played the national anthem on electric guitar while the audience and other revered personalities stood in respect. In the viral video, one could spot the musician playing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in the most ‘electrical’ way that was admired by the viewers online. The dignitaries who were present at Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival enjoyed the iconic moment of the Indian National Anthem being recreated in the most beautiful manner. Chief Minister of the state Neiphiu Rio, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Governor of Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, and others were present at the cultural festival.

Meanwhile, Jamir and ‘her’ version of the national anthem has gone viral on the internet as users can’t stop praising her for such a wonderful rendition. “Goosebumps,” exclaimed a user on Twitter. Another commented, “One of the best version of the national anthem I ever heard. Loved every second of it" while the third one said, “Excellent This is India Salute to the talent of youth.”

Beautiful played ❤️— sucai jimomi (@SucaiJimomi) December 2, 2022

One of the best version of the national anthem I ever heard. Loved every second of it.— Krishna N (@karprix) December 2, 2022

Even Anand Mahindra lauded the performance of the Naga artist. He wrote, “This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures.

This clip is proof of just how Incredible India is. The Incredible diversity of co-existing cultures. The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength… pic.twitter.com/BQ5AD1C71g— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 4, 2022

The #HornbillFestival is so unique that it can only go from strength to strength…” Hornbill Festival is a 10-day annual fest that showcases the rich culture and diversity of Nagaland through traditional music, folk dances, famous local cuisines, art, and crafts, etc.

