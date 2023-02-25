CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Goosebumps': Lewis Capaldi Struggles With Tourette's on Stage, Fans Finish Song For Him

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 15:27 IST

Germany

Lewis Capaldi suffered a Tourette's episode while on stage. (Credits: Twitter/@ViralMaterialz)

Lewis Capaldi suffered a Tourette's episode while on stage. (Credits: Twitter/@ViralMaterialz)

Lewis Capaldi suffered a Tourette's episode on stage while singing Someone You Loved but his fans took over for him in an emotional moment.

Lewis Capaldi and his fans shared a wholesome moment together during the course of his concert in Germany. The singer was performing ‘Someone You Loved’ on stage when he seemed to suffer a bout of Tourette’s syndrome tics. He persisted through the song, but eventually had to break off. In a moment that’s leaving the Internet emotional, fans at the concert seamlessly picked things up right from where he left off.

“For now, the day bleeds into nightfall/ And you’re not here to get me through it all/ I let my guard down and then you pulled the rug/ I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved," the audience’s soothing chorus rang through the concert venue as Lewis got to catch a breather.

The singer opened up about his Tourette’s diagnosis in September last year, reported New York Post. In this disorder, a person gets unwanted tics that they cannot control.

Speaking of singers powering through untoward incidents on stage, Harry Styles recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction during one of his Love on Tour concerts. While performing one of his energetic moves on stage, his pants ripped open. He sailed through it with a smile, apologising and joking about it with the audience. Initially, he used a piece of cloth to cover up, later tying a rainbow pride flag around his waist. When he caught a break, he changed into a fresh pair of pants for the rest of the concert.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

