Home » BUZZ » 'Goosebumps': Video Shows Newer Generations Discovering Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'
2-MIN READ

'Goosebumps': Video Shows Newer Generations Discovering Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 16:44 IST

This video of younger people discovering Nirvana is pure joy. (Credits: Twitter/@JamesL1927)

A Twitter user shared a montage of people from newer generations listening to Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' for the first time.

If you’re a millennial or perhaps an early Gen Z, do you remember being around 12-14 years of age and discovering ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana for the first time? What did you feel- perhaps like all your misunderstood-teenager angst was heard, or perhaps like you were not alone in all that coming-of-age rage building up inside you? Well, those classics aren’t getting any newer, and TikTok has undeniably had a massive impact on newer generations’ musical tastes.

While being snooty about music has never served a single purpose in the history of humanity, it is undeniable that the ‘TikTokification’ of music is a thing and there might be a conscious push towards producing more TikTok- and Instagram Reel-friendly music.

Perhaps that is why this video shared on Twitter is so particularly heartwarming. It’s a montage of people from newer generations listening to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ for the first time and guess what, the appeal of the song has not lessened even though times have changed.

What would Kurt Cobain have thought of this?

