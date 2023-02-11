If you’re a millennial or perhaps an early Gen Z, do you remember being around 12-14 years of age and discovering ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ by Nirvana for the first time? What did you feel- perhaps like all your misunderstood-teenager angst was heard, or perhaps like you were not alone in all that coming-of-age rage building up inside you? Well, those classics aren’t getting any newer, and TikTok has undeniably had a massive impact on newer generations’ musical tastes.

While being snooty about music has never served a single purpose in the history of humanity, it is undeniable that the ‘TikTokification’ of music is a thing and there might be a conscious push towards producing more TikTok- and Instagram Reel-friendly music.

Perhaps that is why this video shared on Twitter is so particularly heartwarming. It’s a montage of people from newer generations listening to ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ for the first time and guess what, the appeal of the song has not lessened even though times have changed.

A montage of a new generation listening to SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT by NIRVANA for the first time. pic.twitter.com/qzTL5C17Z7 — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) February 10, 2023

I love this so much. Truly great music can transcend any barrier, be it age, race, class or anything else. https://t.co/9v2DXq2mwQ— Tom Doran (@portraitinflesh) February 11, 2023

I need this genre to make a comeback SO BAD https://t.co/wSWH7iiFDG— (@snflwryellow) February 11, 2023

This video makes me wish I could hear this song for the first time again https://t.co/SeXhcCmmGC— Hannah Leigh Prior (@HanleighPrior) February 11, 2023

Love seeing people find out about great music. Some of these folks are definitely from the Nirvana generation though. https://t.co/aV4yuskQOa— PersonPlaceOrThing (@Wh0d3y_FCNati) February 11, 2023

It's wonderful to see this appreciated, especially since there's a whole generation who think NIRVANA is a brand of T-shirt. https://t.co/stRJotQmkF— LaterLaterLater2 (@OhF_ingNo2) February 11, 2023

IDKY but this got me nine kinds of choked up.Bless Kurt. https://t.co/5pRu9yL1hD — j is on Spoutible.com!! (@IdyllAtlas) February 11, 2023

What would Kurt Cobain have thought of this?

