Butter Chicken - the name alone can make you crave this all-time favourite Indian dish. It continues to be a hit among foodies, especially those who want to taste authentic Indian cuisine. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay posted a video on Instagram, sharing his version of Butter Chicken curry. In the video, Gordon Ramsay gave a quick glimpse of how the Butter Chicken was prepared. He first sauteed onions, added marinated chicken chunks, and loaded on the spices. After cooking it properly, he finished off by garnishing the dish with coriander leaves and serving it with fresh rice. Posting the video, Ramsay wrote, “Tag someone who loves butter chicken curry ! Learn how it’s made on the Gordon Ramsay Academy evening Butter chicken class, or half-day Taste of India…”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

While the meal looked every bit yummy, desis were not impressed with the look of the dish. Some termed the Michelin Star’s dish “disappointing”, and others suggested, “that’s not a real butter chicken.”

An individual wrote, “Make it more spicy looks bland.” Another said, “Butter chicken “curry"? Bruh. Really? First off, that’s basically not even butter chicken, secondly, not all Indian food is called curry. So disappointing.” One of the Instagram users requested the chef to stick to “fish and chips." He wrote, “You better stick to burger and fish n chips bro… Butter chicken is not your ally.”

A user took upon the responsibility to list down ingredients and steps of classic Indian Butter Chicken. “Gordon the thing you made is not at all butter chicken … First for gravy we cook onions, tomatoes, some Indian spices and Cashew, chillis etc. We cook it for a couple of minutes, making a fine paste out of it. Then we fry marinated chicken. For Marination: chilli powder , ginger garlic paste, dried fenugreek, some oil and some more spice if needed and curd. After frying the chicken you add your chicken in gravy and finally top it with butter… there are many more Ingredients that I haven’t included … Thank you,” the comment read.

The beauty of Butter Chicken is in the subtle balance of tanginess and sweet along with a velvety texture. It is easy to get the proportion wrong, and often the majority versions are either too sweet or way too spicy. Butter Chicken was invented in Delhi’s Moti Mahal, along with Tandoori Chicken.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here