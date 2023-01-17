Graduation Party Turns Into Nightmare As Dance Floor Sinkhole Swallows 25 Students

Who would have thought a dance party could turn into a nightmare for some college students? A graduation party in a college in San Martin, Peru, took a horrific turn when the dance floor collapsed and 25 students fell into it. The Instagram video of this horrifying incident went viral. The video shows a bunch of students enjoying their graduation party, dancing in a herd to good music. Everything was going great until the floor below them collapsed suddenly, and almost all the students dancing in the group on the spot fell below the ground. What started in the video as a party ended in chaos with people shouting and everyone trying to help the students who fell into the sinkhole.

According to the New York Post, the cause of the collapse is still unknown, but it is speculated to be the weight of the students who got too much for the floor, which was made of wood. All 25 students, who fell below the ground, were immediately rushed to the local health centre. There were no fatalities reported, but the extent of students’ injuries is yet to be disclosed.

The Instagram video of the incident has garnered netizens’ attention. People in the comments expressed their concern for the students. A user commented, “I sincerely hope no one was hurt. Dreadful experience for all of these young people.” Another user wrote, “There are going to be some orthopaedic issues with quite a few of those people.” Some others even joked about the incident and commented, “Talk about tearing up the dance floor.” A fourth user wrote, “Let’s take this party downstairs.”

Others thought that joking about the incident was insensitive. One of the users called the comments stupid and hoped that none of the students was hurt.

