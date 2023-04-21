Greece is Making its Beaches Accessible to Vacationers With Reduced Mobility

Greece is a European destination that’s particularly popular with summer vacationers. Now, the country has implemented a program to make its beautiful beaches more accessible, so that travelers with reduced mobility can enjoy its turquoise waters. In many ways, Greece is a picture-perfect vacation destination. But as well as being able to afford the trip to its clear blue waters, you also have to be able to physically access them. And this has not always been possible for vacationers with reduced mobility. Generally speaking, going to the beach is not an easy activity for users of wheelchairs, for example, due to the lack of suitable access.

Now Greece — one of the most popular destinations of Europe’s summer season — has been reflecting on this issue of inclusivity. As a result, an extensive beach accessibility program has been implemented to provide automatic ramps to carry disabled visitors right up to (or even into) the water. Officially launched by the Greek Ministry of Tourism a few days ago, the program has been made possible thanks to €15 million in funding from the European Union, supplemented by Greek funds.

These so-called Seatrac systems take the form of a long metal ramp mounted with a sliding chair that carries the vacationer to the water’s edge. Thanks to a built-in remote control, users can be totally independent, and do not have to ask for assistance with operating the device. With a simple button, they can raise or lower the chair. Moreover, the system is free to use. As well as proving useful for wheelchair users, the ramp could be used by other visitors with reduced mobility, such as elderly people or pregnant women.

A total of 147 of Greece’s 287 beaches have been equipped with the Seatrac system. An online platform lists the places where vacationers with reduced mobility can enjoy the water without having to worry about access. An interactive map is also available.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here