Greta Thunberg Reminds Andrew Tate Why Recycling Pizza Boxes is Important in Another Savage Tweet

After giving a savage reply to controversial influencer Andrew Tate, climate change activist Greta Thunberg is back at it again as she took a jibe at him today in her tweet. Following his arrest, Greta took to her official Twitter handle and wrote, “this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes."

this is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2022

This happened after Tate was detained in Romania’s Bucharest as part of human trafficking and rape probe along with his brother Tristan Tate. How the events unfolded is more interesting than what actually happened. Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they started tracking his social media posts. After his controversy with climate activist Greta Thunberg, he responded with a video where he was smoking a cigar and a pizza box was brought to him, while he was addressing Greta saying he won’t recycle.

The video featured a box from the popular Romanian pizza chain ‘Jerry’s Pizza’. This is when the local authorities got a hint and raided his house which ultimately resulted in his arrest.

Romanian authorities needed proof that Andrew Tate was in the country so they reportedly used his social media posts. His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country.This is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/kyz4pqegkJ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) December 29, 2022

Earlier yesterday, the former professional kickboxer tried slamming the Swedish environmentalist in his recent tweet and the 19-year-old came up front with a savage reply.

Tate took to Twitter to mention his expensive cars and gave details about the vehicles’ potent engines. His high-prized Bugatti and Ferrari featured in the tweet that read, “Hello, Greta Thunberg…I have 33 cars…My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo…My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.” He further demanded Thunberg’s email address to furnish the details about his supercars’ enormous emissions. “This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Meanwhile, Thunberg replied in probably the crudest way possible and said, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com.”

