Greta Thunberg's 'Brutal Ratio' to Andrew Tate is Now Among Most-Liked Tweets of All Time

Greta Thunberg’s iconic clapback at Andrew Tate sent shockwaves through the world of Twitter and now, her tweet has reached the ranks of the most liked tweets of all time. Thunberg’s clapback to Tate bragging about his 33 cars read “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com". It is currently the fifth most liked tweet of all time with 3.7 million odd likes on the platform. Tate’s arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges closely followed his exchange with Thunberg.

The top four most-liked tweets of all time are Chadwick Boseman’s family informing of his passing, Elon Musk’s tweet about putting the “cocaine" back in Coca Cola, Barack Obama’s tweet reading “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" and Joe Biden’s tweet reading “It’s a new day in America."

“Biggest ratio on this app. Greta wins at everything lmao," wrote one Twitter user enthused by Thunberg’s tweet doing numbers. “Andrew [Tate] getting bodied by Greta Thunberg who never asked to be involved in his nonsense in the first place and now getting arrested in Romania whilst Greta’s tweet hits the top 20 most liked of all time in a day is why Twitter remains undefeated," wrote another.

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

i love that Greta's tweet is now in the top five most-liked tweets of all time, sandwiched between liberal platitudes and remembrances of extremely beloved figures. this means it's the number one dunk of all time. pic.twitter.com/AgQvG01KKI— derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 30, 2022

‘The Assassination of Andrew Tate by Greta Thunberg’ is now the seventh most liked tweet of all time, and it’s on its way to top five status by the time the weekend is out.This will be the sum of Tate’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/b22tl8u5DC — Tiberius ☭ (@ecomarxi) December 30, 2022

greta thunberg's tweet just broke the top 30 most-liked tweets of all time, notably as the only one that is a dunk on someone else, making her arguably the only real poster on the list pic.twitter.com/oV3N04TFQd— podcast in bio ben flores (@limitlessjest) December 29, 2022

7rh most liked tweet ever. Likely top 5 soon. Biggest ratio on this app. Greta wins at everything lmao. https://t.co/IlVj0gXLQQ— kunalt@mstdn.social 🏏 (@kunal_jt) December 30, 2022

Greta’s brutal ratio is the 7th most liked tweet ever 😂 Love to see it pic.twitter.com/Y1S1Pfsx6l— Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) December 30, 2022

Twitter concurs: this might have been the biggest ratio of all time.

