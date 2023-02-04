Marriage is an extremely important event in the life of every individual. In a bid to make it memorable, some people go to extreme lengths. They resort to activities, some of which can’t be considered appropriate. Speaking of these inappropriate acts, many people resort to celebratory firings at weddings, which can be hazardous to the guests. One recent video shows an Indian man making his wedding “interesting” by performing celebratory gun firing. He held the gun along with his wife and fired. While there was not even an iota of fear on his face, the bride was extremely scared and visibly shaken as well by the sound. The bride still smiled as the clip ended. The video showing this celebratory firing has been shared on Instagram and has amassed a lot of views.

The clip has received overwhelmingly negative reviews, with many social media users reminding the couple that it is illegal to be a part ofcelebratory firing. A user wrote that the wedding “must be from Uttar Pradesh; that’s why this kind of firing culture has been normalised". Some users also shockingly lauded this so-called brave gesture performed by the groom, and wrote that every woman deserves a husband like him.

Similar to this incident, numerous cases of gunfire during weddings have gone viral in the past. Despite the fact that celebratory firing is illegal and has often resulted in accidental deaths as well, this tradition has continued.

A video had surfaced on social media where a bride could be seen firing in the air at her wedding reception in Bihar. This incident is from Bharatkhand village of Khagaria district. The video showed the bride firing a bullet in the air from the stage as the groom smiled. Social media users were shocked beyond words at how the bride had no regard for the safety of the children standing nearby. Many users even called the bride “Bandukbaaz Dulhan”.

People expressed their anger at the fact that this firing could have hurt anyone in the wedding. Others requested the administration to take strict action and arrest this couple immediately.

