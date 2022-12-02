Groom Exposes Bride's 'Secret' of How She First Met Him in Hilarious Wedding Toast

While making his wedding toast, a man named Ian Young decided to surprise his new wife Katie by telling the brutally honest story of how they first met. The groom’s speech was captured by their wedding photographer Knoxland Films which has amassed over a million views since being shared.

Standing in front of the guests at Troon’s Lochgreen Hotel, UK, Ian thanked Katie before telling his guests that he wasn’t the only man who had caught his now-eye wife’s that night. Facing the crowd he says, “I do feel Katie and I need to be a little more honest with you all today”. He disclosed that David, the celebrant, had remarked during the celebration that the couple had first met at the cricket club, chatted there, and later that night, exchanged a kiss. Although it was true, they also omitted certain information along the road.

As their friends start to chuckle, the camera moves to Katie, who is seen wriggling. Ian continued, “After that, I apologised for my lack of chat and although she’ll deny it to this day, she said to me, ‘Why don’t you take my number and we can meet up another time.’ “I swear I didn’t”. Ian hilariously quips, “A bit thirsty if you ask me – but I was so out of practice that I didn’t even take her number and instead went outside to get us a couple of drinks being the gentleman that I am. I went to the bar, bought the drinks, went back outside to give her, her drink, only to find her snogging another guy."

He concluded, “In the true style of my own, I just downed the two drinks and went back on the dance floor.”

In an interview with the Daily Record, Ian described how the couple’s cameraman approached them with a request to post the footage online. He said that it all just happened after “our videographer messaged us last week and said he was planning on uploading some of his stuff onto social media and would we mind if he used our wedding speech."

He stated that they concurred and didn’t give it much thought before everything actually just erupted. They stated that the responses have simply been out of control and that the past few days have been somewhat chaotic as a result of all the remarks and responses. He said it has just been a really pleasant experience for us all since people have been so sweet in the comments and have written some really lovely things about Katie’s dress that his mother created.

