Groom's Dad Dancing to 'Badtameez Dil' at Wedding Gives 'Competition' to Ranbir Kapoor

Indian weddings are incomplete without dance performances. So, At his son’s wedding, this man could not stop himself from shaking his legs and on the way, gave tough competition to Ranbir Kapoor, performance Badtameez Dil in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. A video featuring this man imitating Ranbir Kapoor’s bunny is now creating a stir on the internet. Not only did the elderly man copy the hook step of Badtameez Dil but he also made an attempt to mimic Ranbir Kapoor’s funny dialogue from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Loud applause from the attendees in the background indicates that the groom’s father managed to entertain them to a whole new level.

Donning a grey suit, the father first lip-syncs the dialogue before he begins to do some twists on the dance floor. With the peppy beats playing in the background, the elderly doesn’t skip a single second and continues to present his energetic performance till the end. If the video is anything to go by, the groom’s dad appeared to be having the time of his life while dancing his heart out. The Instagram user who shared the video hailed the elderly as “the most coolest dad ever.” Watch the video here:

The viral video has ended up raking over 1.2 million views and more than a lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving many to compliment his ‘zinda dil.’ A user wrote, “Giving Ranbir Kapoor some real competition. Uncle proved age is just a number. Keep living a happy life always.” Another added, “Hats off to the energy level and expressions,” one more joined, “Superb ..he just rocked it.”

Meanwhile, a user wished, “All I want everyone’s father to enjoy like this.” “Oh my God. Awesome one of the best performances I have seen,” said another.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Badtameez Dil continues to dominate the party and wedding playlist of India. Crooned by Benny Dayal, the music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty, while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music video of the song showcases the actors setting the dance stage ablaze while attending their common friend’s engagement party.

While the viral groom’s father might not be the greatest dancer but his candid performance has surely won the internet’s heart.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here