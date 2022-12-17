Guinness World Record: Iran's Afshin Ghaderzadeh is Now The World’s Shortest Man

Guinness World Records recently announced Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran as the world’s shortest man. On Tuesday, after measuring 7 centimetres shorter than the previous record holder. Twenty-year-old Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh is crowned as the world’s shortest man. His height is 65.24 centimetres (2 feet, 1.6 inches).

Guinness World Records also shared a video of Afshin Ghaderzadeh and wrote, “Say hello to the new shortest man in the world.”

See the clip here:

Say hello to the new shortest man in the world 👋 pic.twitter.com/pRS5uQNbSt— Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 15, 2022

According to Guinness World Records Afshin is almost 7 centimetres (2.7 inches) shorter than, 36-year-old Edward “Nino" Hernandez (Colombia) the previous record holder. He is also the fourth-shortest man ever verified by Guinness World Records.

According to records, Afshin also has good knowledge of the Kurdish and Persian languages. His weight was only 700 grams at the time of birth. Due to his short height, his life was very different from normal children’s. From studies to sports, he lagged behind the children his age. And because of that, he left the school in a short time.

Afshin’s short stature also prevents him from following in his father’s footsteps as a construction worker; in fact, there are no jobs available for him in his village.

Afshin’s height record was measured at the Dubai office of Guinness. Their height was measured three times within 24 hours. Measurements turned out perfect every time. After which this record was declared. Apart from this, he is very fond of visiting Burj Khalifa. So before visiting, he bought nice clothes for himself and then ticked an item off his bucket list: visiting the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

