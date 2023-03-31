Gujarat Titans or Gujarat Giants? Ravi Shastri's Goof-up During IPL 2023 Shows WPL Impact

Did Ravi Shastri just confuse Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans of IPL with Gujarat Giants of WPL? That was the burning question on Twitter ahead of the fiery clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night. During the toss as captains (Pandya and MS Dhoni) of both teams assembled for the toss for the IPL 2023 opener, former India coach Shastri had a slip-up when he introduced Pandya’s team as Gujarat Giants.

What’s the mistake, you ask? Gujarat Giants is a team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the maiden season of which concluded recently.

“Time for the coin to go up for the first time in the IPL 23. Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Giants. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings," a pumped up Shastri can be heard saying just moments ahead of the toss.

Hilarity ensued on Twitter as large number of fans who have tuned in to catch the IPL 2023 opener rushed to the birdapp with a question mark.

Ravi Shastri after calling Gujarat Giants instead of Gujarat Titans:#CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/jZR96qzD1T— Mohit Gaur (@MoHitTheMusic) March 31, 2023

Did Ravi Shastri just say Gujarat Giants? Oh yes, he did. WPL > IPL.#IPL2023— Prajakta (@18prajakta) March 31, 2023

Did Ravi Shastri say ‘Gujarat Giants?’ or did I hear it wrong?— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) March 31, 2023

Did he just say Gujarat Giants?Only Ravi Shastri can do this #GTvsCSK— Rashika Rajput (@rashikarajput01) March 31, 2023

ravi shastri just said gujarat giants— Sagar(depressed) (@Sagar_1814) March 31, 2023

Ravi Shastri said Gujarat titans as gujrat giants, lol Hardik looks embarrassed #iplopeningceremony #cskvsgt— Tobias (Perry head) (@starcy_56) March 31, 2023

Here’s a video of Shastri’s harmless mistake:

The mega IPL is back as defending champions Gujarat Titans start their title defence against four-time winner CSK on Friday. It will be only second time when Titans will play at their home ground as last year the league stage was held in Maharashtra while Hardik Pandya and Co lifted the IPL trophy on their maiden attempt at Narendra Modi Stadium by outclassing Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash.

You can catch all the live updates here.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here