Gurugram: Covid-19 has left us with an everlasting fear of giving up on life at any given moment. The situation then was too scary to be real. However, things have come under control slowly and steadily which has made everyone get going with life. But this doesn’t stand true for a woman who locked herself and her son in their house for three years to escape from the coronavirus. Munmun Majhi, a resident of Maruti Kunj, Gurugram, was released with her 10-year-old child on Tuesday by a team of police, health, and child welfare development officials who broke into her house through the main door.

According to the TOI, Munmun’s extreme fear of Covid-19 made her confine herself and her son in a way that she didn’t even allow her husband to enter the house. Sujan Majhi, who is an engineer, wasn’t permitted to enter the house after he stepped out for work when the restrictions were eased following the first lockdown in 2020. This left him with no other option but to rent another house in the same locality to remain in proximity to his family. He remained in contact with them through a video call and fulfilled all the duties as a man of the house. He would pay their monthly rent, and his son’s school fees, buy groceries and vegetables for them, and leave it on the main door.

Not just that, Munmun also stopped using the gas stove after she had to get the cylinder replaced. She used an induction heater to cook food instead. But for how long could she continue living like that?

Sujan made multiple attempts to persuade her but to no avail. He even asked his in-laws to talk to Munmun and request that she comes out of confinement. But Munmun was too rigid with her decision that she wouldn’t set them free until they have a Covid vaccine for kids. This compelled Sujan to contact the police authorities.

“I admit I did not take the case seriously at first since it involved a family matter. But the man was in distress. He made me talk to his wife and son over a video call. I was a little restless after talking to the child. He was upset that he hadn’t come out in the sun in three years," said Praveen Kumar, a sub-inspector with the Chakkarpur police outpost. He then contacted the health department and members of the child welfare department to accompany the cops to Munmun’s place.

Having made several requests to persuade Munmun to open the door, the officials were made to break the door to rescue them after the mother failed to comply with the orders. The duo was then rushed to a Civil Hospital for immediate medical treatment. Doctors have pointed out that it could be the anxieties of the lady that resulted in her behavioural changes during and after Covid.

