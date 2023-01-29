Gone are the days when there used to be a differentiation between men and women dressing to fit in the predetermined roles of society. Ask a woman whose go-to comfy wear is a man’s oversized t-shirt or a hoodie! Or ask a man who wears a headband to deal with long hair! It’s a new era where a person’s choice comes before someone else’s expectations. This was recently proved on the internet when a user was slammed for his negative remark on men wearing the zigzag hairband and how!

Twitter user, Aryan, recently posted a picture of a zigzag metal hairband on the platform and wrote, “no guy has ever looked good wearing this thing". Soon, people started trolling him for the insensitive remark as one of them said, “Only Guys who wear that know that it’s just for the practical purpose of keeping hair in place and not looking good”. Some even pointed out that guys who wear it actually look hot. “I personally know guy who looks absolutely hot wearing it,” wrote a user while another one commented, “Naaah. I used to have a crush on that one guy bcz of this, he used to wear this hairband.”

No guy ever uses it to look good. We use it for keeping the long hair out of our eyes and face & giving the hair direction to grow— Muhammad Waseem (@m_waseem_86) January 28, 2023

Naaah. I used to have a crush on that one guy bcz of this, he used to wear this hairband — pimple era. (@naahnotagain) January 28, 2023

This reminded Twitterati of singer Zayn Malik’s hair band look that became a trend among men. “Zayn Malik begs to differ,” exclaimed one social media user. “Have you ever seen zayn malik?” questioned another irked user.

I beg I differ he looks hot Af pic.twitter.com/tXiUI8svRE— (@mrstylesbaebe) January 28, 2023

Ummmm…..has something to say about that pic.twitter.com/8cpeTwd7Xt— . (@sShinchan_) January 28, 2023

he says ‘ take it back’ pic.twitter.com/UnpTEcHMhN— Another Random Scroller (@thecroissant25) January 28, 2023

Haven’t you seen zayn malik? pic.twitter.com/p1NyNDa69H— عمیرہ ظفر (@UmairaZafar_) January 28, 2023

Others replied that it was useful for men with long bangs whenever they engaged in daily chores. “I do, but it ain’t bout looking good, it gets the job done, tbh i can’t live without this a day,” read another tweet.

