Gwyneth Paltrow is currently the defendant in a civil trial over a ski crash that happened in 2016. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, is seeking $300,000 in damages from the actor, as per a Glamour report. Sanderson claimed that Paltrow rammed into him from behind, giving him a concussion, a brain injury, four broken ribs and an inability to enjoy wine tastings. On the other hand, the actor is suing him for one dollar plus attorney fees, alleging that he is exploiting her wealth.

The trial has been jokingly termed “the whitest ever" on Twitter and spurred countless memes. Now, a video from The Washington Post has gone viral where Sanderson’s attorney, Kristin VanOrman, while questioning Paltrow, is deemed by Twitter users to have “fangirled" over the actor a little bit.

For instance, at one point, VanOrman asks Paltrow how tall she is. When Paltrow says she’s just under 5’10, VanOrman says, “I’m so jealous. I have to wear four-inch heels just to make it to 5’5." She points at said heels, to which Paltrow replies, “They’re very nice."

“Imagine you are suing someone and the lawyer you hired is lowkey FANGIRLING over who you’re suing. OMG I’d be sick," one Twitter user wrote. “Is this a trial, an interview or a flirty first date where the interest is imbalanced?" Another joked.

frankly i don’t want this trial to ever end pic.twitter.com/V9kioJ0ABh— matt (@mattxiv) March 26, 2023

Find someone who loves you as much as this lawyer loves Gwyneth Paltrow. 😍 https://t.co/Ex3lFlC3Yy— AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) March 28, 2023

and historians will call them…- attorney and client- besties - colleagues anything but lovers; history hates lovers! https://t.co/pjUtBEidNd — Gabriel (@morenoagabe) March 28, 2023

This cannot be real https://t.co/QChPQoV2hM— Insert 🇵🇸 (@Insert66438804) March 27, 2023

Me: Gwyneth's attorney is just trying to make her look goodMe: OH MY GOD THIS IS NOT GWYNETH'S ATTORNEY https://t.co/yu1yVbgLkL— Elizabeth May/Katrina Kendrick (is away working) (@_ElizabethMay) March 27, 2023

Imagine you are suing someone and the lawyer you hired is lowkey FANGIRLING over who you're suing. OMG id be sick. https://t.co/Smtmdd8H67 pic.twitter.com/nSzfqr0zcY— Shithead (@DanDanPostsShit) March 27, 2023

This is what shooting your shot looks like https://t.co/lnLG9Zi823— Kad (@Ani_Kad) March 27, 2023

Is this a trial, an interview or a flirty first date where the interest is imbalanced? https://t.co/gYtQh6xGGk— Mithvn (@ciocc0latino) March 27, 2023

To make things more “camp", Paltrow was also grilled about Taylor Swift at one point.

