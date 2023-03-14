Indians around the world were sent into raptures when The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Oscar in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film Subject’ category at the 95th Academy Awards this week. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary is the first Indian production to win an Oscar in the category. While the country is filled with joy over the win, Amul has also celebrated The Elephant Whisperers’ success through a doodle.

In the doodle, shared by Amul on Instagram, the cartoon versions of the documentary’s producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves are seen holding the Oscars trophy. The creative also features Amul’s mascot and an elephant. The text on the doodle reads, “Haathi mere saathi! Jumbo taste!

The post drew several reactions on the platform. One user said, “Always eager to see the sketches from Amul”. Guneet Monga also reacted to the post and wrote, “So epic!!! Thank you”.

Another person wrote, “This one is an Oscar-winning ad, well done Amul India”. “You always bring the best Amul India,” a comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga scripted history by becoming the first Indian director and producer to win an Oscar. The duo is also the first Indian woman producer and director to win at the Academy Awards.

After clinching the Oscar, Guneet Monga said, “Tonight was powerful and historic as two women from India stood on the Oscars stage, lauded for their work. I’m so proud of The Elephant Whisperers, so proud of this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment”. She added that it was “unreal” that an independent production house produced a film which made it this far to win an Academy Award.

She further thanked Kartiki Gonsalves and Netflix and added, “To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India."

The Elephant Whisperers follows the story of an indigenous couple who looks after an orphaned elephant named Raghu. The documentary shows how the two strive to ensure the survival and recovery of the elephant and fall in love with the animal.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here