Rajasthan is usually associated with majestic sand dunes and blistering heat waves. But residents were in for a shock when many parts of the state witnessed hailstorms on March 24. The unusual weather event created quite a buzz on social media. Many People have shared clips of the hailstorm on the microblogging platform. Although the hailstorms have brought respite from the soaring temperature, they also damaged the standing crops.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan has shared a video of yesterday’s hailstorms to show the plight of the farmers in Rajasthan. The video shows fields and roads of Sri Ganganagar covered with hailstones. While sharing the astonishing video, the forest officer wrote, “If everything else goes well, rough weather can spoil the harvest of farmers. All the earnings of these hardworking farmers are vulnerable in the open fields. Today’s view from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.”

Twitter users were left devastated over the plight of farmers and expressed their concerns. Many users even dropped heartbroken emojis in the comments section.

One person wrote, “Disappointing and difficult to see, I cannot see the destruction of crops, since so much is invested in it.”

Disappointing and difficult to see, I couldn't see single plant to die, since i invested emotions, money, daily care and time..— Mona_Lisa (@MicroNdMacro) March 24, 2023

Another user replied, “It happened in Telangana and Andhra also. Maybe because of El-Nino.”

It happened in Telangana and Andhra also. May be because of EL-NINO— Kiran_Engineer (@Kiran_Ou) March 24, 2023

“Oh, feel sorry for our farmer brothers. Really devastating,” read another tweet.

Oh, feel sorry for our farmer brothers.. really devastating— Hindustani (@hammerslam007) March 24, 2023

It is worth noting that the video was first shared from a Twitter handle named Weather Sri Ganganagar Hanumangarh. Many other videos of the storm have been shared from this handle. In one of the videos, a hapless farmer is seen holding a handful of hailstone and showing his damaged crops.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be hailstorms in Rajasthan on March 25 as well. Due to the prevailing active western disturbances and anti-cyclonic circulation, many parts of the state, including Bharatpur, Alwar, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Kota, Karauli, Sikar, Bikaner and Jaisalmer, are likely to get hailstorms, rainfall and lightning on Saturday. The Meteorological department has also stated that this is going to be the last spell of rainfall in the state as the weather is likely to be dry in the coming weeks.

