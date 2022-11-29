‘Half of Instagram Is at Weddings’ Joke Users After Their Feeds Flood With Shaadi Posts

Instagram is one of the most celebrated social media platforms with people sharing their happy and memorable moments with people online. Not just positive, but everything that’s viral is because of these sites where people share most of their time in a day. From individuals putting out an appreciation post for themselves after cooking Maggi to brands launching their campaigns through creatives, the photo-sharing platform has it all!

With the wedding season in India comes the trend of several users taking up their IG feed to share pictures from their recently attended functions. Be it a friend’s wedding or ‘Ghar ki Shadi’, people are highly interested in flaunting their OOTDs which sometimes inspires internet users looking for something along those lines. Even congratulatory posts with lovely captions for the wedded couple take up on the photo-sharing platform during Shaadi season which occurs between November and February in India.

However, the human tendency to get bored with something consistent showing up every day strikes hard as people often get ‘done’ with such Shaadi-related posts that flood their Instagram feeds like anything. ‘Maybe they are jealous or just sadists’ say some who think that people don’t respect others. Or maybe it’s just that the user’s patience isn’t as high as the number of weddings that take place during this time in the country!

Thence, several memes and jokes broke the internet as users anticipate a rise in wedding pictures that will be flooded on Instagram stories in no time!

My Instagram feed right now pic.twitter.com/PfoJ50IR3g— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 28, 2022

My replies on every Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/jBvbCNSf3H— ✨ (@fatherfigurex11) November 29, 2022

“Half of Instagram is at weddings, other half is at concerts,” commented a user about the upcoming Instagram trend on Twitter.

Half of Instagram is at weddings , other half is at concerts .— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) November 27, 2022

Another Twitterati exclaimed, “Wedding fest coming soon on Instagram stories near you”.

Wedding fest coming soon on Instagram stories near you — Shubhi T (@shubhi_takkar) November 25, 2022

With hilarious memes and humorous jokes showing up on social media, they definitely serve as an ultimate preparation for those awaiting to visit a few or no weddings this year. Hits hard, doesn’t it?

