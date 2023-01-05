Handcuffed US Prisoner Fails to Escape From Moving Police Car, Video Goes Viral

Failed Prison Break! Man Tries to Make A Daring Escape From Moving Cop Car

In what looks like a scene straight out of an action movie, an inmate attempted to flee a moving car with his hands cuffed. In the clip, shared on Instagram by BBC, he can be seen in the backseat of the car. He goes on to fling himself out of the window. It looks rather dramatic as the prisoner struggles against the cop’s grasp on him under the pouring dark sky. According to the caption, this getaway attempt occurred on New Year’s Eve. The inmate was being transferred from California, United States.

Check out the clip here:

Many social media users found humour in the situation. Some remarked that the people off-camera giving their commentary on the entire situation made it hilarious. Others said that the prisoner should have rather put his feet out first. Nonetheless, the comment section was filled with Instagram users’ comical take on the situation. “When you watched too much Prison Break but didn't pay attention at all,” a user wrote.

Another comment read, “My boss getting me to work after the holidays.”

However, not all users were on board with what unfolded. Several found it disturbing with the way the cop handled the situation. According to them, the prisoner was already handcuffed and on the ground. There was no reason for the cop to pepper spray him. Others called the situation a “nightmare”. A user commented, “Why would the cop pepper spray him? He was handcuffed and on the ground.”

Interestingly, not all places deem an escapade from prison a punishable offence. Attempting to escape from prison is legal in Germany. It is not a punishable offence as the law considers freedom a basic human instinct. Although if there is property damage, murders or assaults during the escape, the prisoner will be guilty of those crimes. If caught, the prisoner will serve the remainder of his sentence.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here