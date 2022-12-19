Hanoi Train Street in Vietnam Makes it to World’s Top 10 Tourist Attractions in 2023

Of the many beautiful railway stations in the world, Vietnam’s Hanoi Train Street tops the list. Although the place cannot be called a station to be precise, this Train Street has garnered plenty of fame for its amazing route. Trains that cross this region are flanked by numerous markets from all sides. Train Street has become one of the most visited tourist spots in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. However, the routes have been closed since mid-September due to various security reasons.

According to a website named Vietnam Online, the Hanoi Train Street was established during French colonial rule in 1902. It is situated at the intersection of Tran Phu and Phung Hung Street and is a mere 10-minute walk from the famous Hoan Kiem Lake.

What makes Hanoi Train Street so interesting is the fact that trains cross through this street, leaving a distance of just 20 meters from the beautifully decorated houses on either side.

Not only the houses of the residents but this Hanoi region is also brimmed with quaint cafes and eateries, that serve tourists some of the most delicious cuisines. Having a cup of freshly brewed coffee from the temporary, rustic coffee shops is a must at Train Street.

The majority of the roadway is taken up by the railroad track, leaving only a few narrow pavements on either side that attract intrigued tourists to hang out in the area and take pictures with the slowly moving trains.

The Hanoi Train Street is included in the list of the World’s Top 10 Tourist Attractions in 2023, according to a report by CNN. However, sadly enough, the Vietnamese government has put up barricades to prevent tourists from getting access to the place.

CNN reports that security issues have crept up on the famous Street, especially for tourists who have been seen sitting close to the railway tracks and engrossed in taking pictures on the railway tracks. The government has also cancelled the licenses of the shops situated along the lines of the tracks.

