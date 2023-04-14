'Hanuman' to 'Gangs of Wasseypur': These Movies Made By Same Directors Have Baffled Movie Buffs

Whether its Bollywood or Hollywood, different genres are consistent everywhere. From a good romantic comedy to a spicy thriller - the movie industry has it all. What comes as a surprise is that the director who is having a gala time directing a romantic comedy can sometimes also ace a movie of a completely different genre. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral elaborates on the same.

As a part of the trend, movie buffs can be seen putting up posters of movies, which are of two completely different genres, and captioning it as “Same Director, Different Genres."

A treat for all movie buffs, the trend started as a Twitter thread started by a page called, “Tristan “Fully Vaccinated" Petty." You will be surprised to know that Bollywood movies ‘Hanuman’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ were made by the same director. Similarly, ‘Conjuring’ and ‘Furious 7’ were also directed by the same person. Here are a few more examples:

Do you have any such movies in mind?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here