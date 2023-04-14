'Hanuman' to 'Gangs of Wasseypur': These Movies Made By Same Directors Have Baffled Movie Buffs

Whether its Bollywood or Hollywood, different genres are consistent everywhere. From a good romantic comedy to a spicy thriller - the movie industry has it all. What comes as a surprise is that the director who is having a gala time directing a romantic comedy can sometimes also ace a movie of a completely different genre. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral elaborates on the same.
As a part of the trend, movie buffs can be seen putting up posters of movies, which are of two completely different genres, and captioning it as “Same Director, Different Genres."
A treat for all movie buffs, the trend started as a Twitter thread started by a page called, “Tristan “Fully Vaccinated" Petty." You will be surprised to know that Bollywood movies ‘Hanuman’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ were made by the same director. Similarly, ‘Conjuring’ and ‘Furious 7’ were also directed by the same person. Here are a few more examples:
same director. https://t.co/8yct5PrnGB pic.twitter.com/WAncybOwXN— sohom | kkr era (@AwaaraHoon) April 13, 2023
same director 🔥 https://t.co/reEbBdJH5R pic.twitter.com/l1IUISWyHO— रितिक (@RitikAgrahari99) April 14, 2023
Same director https://t.co/bwAsJmqufD pic.twitter.com/bDyHItGBEl— Name cannot be blank. (@beefchukkka) April 14, 2023
Same director. https://t.co/2UJI0Gtlu4 pic.twitter.com/9TIz5haHBY— Suicidal Gods (@suicidalgods) April 14, 2023
same director https://t.co/7v7qYnxe0n pic.twitter.com/ddJuyyub3f— JULIUS CAESAR STAB ACCOUNT (@quackaroonie) April 14, 2023
Same Director in Same Year https://t.co/zQnvuTfFXD pic.twitter.com/6efka7ZhOI— A K (@iamakshy_06) April 14, 2023
same director https://t.co/URqzIqcGAI pic.twitter.com/qILIkA6rBL— Faith ❤️ (@KrummYummWatch) April 14, 2023
same director. https://t.co/Hbon3eb5La pic.twitter.com/rW2WSmEZaL— Tony Yadav (@Eighty7_58) April 14, 2023
same director. https://t.co/BkQrEsnl1G pic.twitter.com/ETEB8kwSUb— Vajra (@vajraTheAstra) April 14, 2023
same director https://t.co/ya1Tz88CTM pic.twitter.com/0mfM3QIYzX— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) April 13, 2023
Same director. https://t.co/HSZw9Lc92w pic.twitter.com/VkAkxQ4ElG— Qyxdfgk⁉️ (@trinidaddylmao) April 12, 2023
Same director https://t.co/ZVoeMISsve pic.twitter.com/x8l5CBN2Qo— Tatiana Maslany Tony campaign (@phin_peters) April 12, 2023
Same director https://t.co/4bX1CGG8Rz pic.twitter.com/yDKJDlbs5x— Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) April 12, 2023
Same director. pic.twitter.com/ntbEFXGTjx— Tristan "Fully Vaccinated" Petty (@PhantasiaArtist) April 10, 2023
Same director. https://t.co/t62QeQIOIy pic.twitter.com/GRb4vA7PaY— Pradeep (@pradeepkarunadu) April 14, 2023
Same Director… https://t.co/wXfMOzWARl pic.twitter.com/qy3Rvpua0U— SG (@SharathRP17) April 14, 2023
Do you have any such movies in mind?
Read all the Latest Buzz News here