'Happy Birthday Ramadan Mubarak': Bakery Mistakes Ramzan For Someone's Name, Goofs Up Cake Icing

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 11:42 IST

International

Bakery mistakes Ramadan cake for someone's birthday cake. (Credits: TikTok via Twitter/@ycsm1n)

A bakery seemed to have assumed 'Ramadan Mubarak' to be someone's name and wished them 'happy birthday' in cake icing. Twitter is in splits.

A bakery’s hilarious goof-up regarding a Ramadan cake has left Twitter in splits. The holy month of Ramadan is a festive time for Muslims who observe the rituals- starting from Sehri at dawn to Iftar after sunset. During this month, Muslims are supposed to maintain a fast called Roza, broken only by the two aforementioned meals.

A TikToker ordered a cake and asked the bakery to write “Ramadan Mubarak" on it in icing. Now, cultural differences can lead to some unprecedented misunderstandings, and this particular bakery happened to assume that “Ramadan Mubarak" was someone’s name. Someone who was celebrating their birthday with the cake. The result? “Happy birthday Ramadan Mubarak" written in bold blue icing on a cake topped with strawberries and blueberries.

The only situations when this works out is if someone has a birthday during Ramadan, or if their name is actually Ramadan Mubarak. As it turns out, some people on Twitter claimed that they actually know people named Ramadan Mubarak.

Apart from other things like charity and humaneness, Ramadan is meant to be a test of people’s patience and self-discipline. It started off for most of the world on March 23 and will conclude with grand Eid al-Fitr celebrations on April 21 this year.

