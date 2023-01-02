Happy New Year: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Rings in 2023 With Magnificent Fireworks

If there is one place that knows how to welcome the new year in the grandest style possible, it is the United Arab Emirates. People watch the iconic skyscraper in Dubai, Burj Khalifa, in amazement on New Year’s eve for the magnificent spectacle it put on for the watchers. This year was no different. As the clock struck 12 and the world welcomed 2023, Burj Khalifa put on a celebratory show that can only be described as breathtaking. The clip shared on the iconic structure’s official Instagram handle began with a 5-second countdown flashing on the skyscraper. As soon as the calendar year changes, the spectacle begins. The audience can be seen watching it with joy in their eyes and a grin on their faces. Take a peek here:

Social media users were pouring into the comment section with their new year wishes. Some mentioned that they had been to Burj Khalifa in person for the 2023 celebration and called it splendid. Others said it was their dream to witness the New Year’s Eve celebration in Dubai. An Instagram user commented, “I can’t wait to go there and get a New Year’s experience.” “I always wait for Burj Khalifa’s New Year celebrations. Love it,” read a comment. Another user wrote, “We were there yesterday and it was a fantastic show.”

The Master Developer of Burj Khalifa, Emaar Properties, on their official website has proudly mentioned that there is no better place to celebrate the New Year than in Downtown Dubai. This ostentatious show has been put on by Emaar for the past 12 years. This involves more than just fireworks. Emaar goes all out to make sure it turns into a memorable evening for the audience. They have laser, light, and firework show to create the world’s greatest celebration. If that was not impressive enough, Emaar partners with Dubai’s longest-running English-speaking station, Dubai 92 to broadcast the event. The official radio partner broadcasting the iconic fireworks in sync on FM.

What do you think about this grand New Year’s celebration?

