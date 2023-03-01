Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to lose their only home in the United Kingdom following King Charles’ decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage. The cottage, which was Queen Elizabeth’s wedding present to the couple, has been offered to Prince Andrew. According to British tabloid, The Sun, he is believed to be resisting the offer. Reportedly, King Charles’ reason behind chucking the Duchess and Duke of Sussex out is Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The move comes at a time when the couple’s popularity ratings in the US are dropping. It casts a dark shadow on their chances of receiving an invite to the upcoming coronation in May.

According to insiders cited by the British publication, the couple has received an eviction notice from Buckingham Palace. They are now busy charting out plans to transport their remaining belongings from Frogmore Cottage to their Montecito residence in California. The five-bed Windsor home, which Harry and Meghan called their own, has been the subject of an eviction process initiated by King Charles following the controversial release of Harry’s book. The allegations he made against his family in Spare have caused a notable rift.

Frogmore Cottage, gifted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 by the late Queen, cost them £2.4 million (close to Rs 20 crore) in renovations. They moved to the retreat in April 2019. The duo spent just half a month in the property before stepping down as senior members of the British Royal Family and leaving the UK for a new life abroad.

The Sussexes most recently spent time here at the end of the summer of 2022 while they prepared for their European tour scheduled for early September. The couple’s tenure at the cottage has seen its fair share of royal events, including their hosting of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this past summer. In fact, rumours abound that they even arranged for a cosy picnic with the Royal family in celebration of their daughter Lilibet’s first birthday at the cottage.

The Sun’s insiders have suggested that this latest development may signal the conclusion of Harry and Meghan’s stay in the UK. The potential new owner of the cottage, Prince Andrew, was stripped of his military and HRH honours amid reports of his involvement in the Epstein sexual assault scandal.

