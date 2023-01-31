AI vs artists has become a raging debate on social media of late, with many artists even accusing Artificial Intelligence of “stealing" their works. While many have questioned the ethical aspect, others have been apprehensive that AI replacing human artists might become a possibility leading to a dystopic world. However, many others have continued to use AI to come up with a range of art.

Artist Alper Yesiltas has used AI to imagine what celebrities and other famous personalities would look like as aged people. He has named the project ‘Young Age(d)’. “Behind this project lies the question of ‘What will some of the young people we know look like a few decades from now?'" Yesiltas wrote on Instagram.

Among the people whom he imagined as elderly people were Greta Thunberg, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Robert Pattinson.

Earlier, an artist created portraits of Indian women using AI and ‘stereotypes’. The thread showed AI-created women from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, West Bengal, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bengaluru, Karnataka, etc. Kohli also added more versions after users requested him to modify a few like the UP woman who was shown with an angry face.

AI was also recently used to create a whole children’s book. a Twitter user called Ammaar Reshi shared that he created a whole children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI. “I spent the weekend playing with ChatGPT, MidJourney, and other AI tools… and by combining all of them, published a children’s book co-written and illustrated by AI!" he wrote.

Reshi also shared a thread on the process of creating the book. However, many Twitter users were dismayed by his creation.

