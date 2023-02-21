Who would have thought the man who took away 4 Brit Awards and 3 Grammys in 2023 alone would be drinking water out of his shoe? Yet here we are, witnessing Harry Styles doing the cult Australian drinking tradition on stage during his Perth concert. For anyone who is easily queasy, this can be one thing you might want to skip. The Shoey is basically a drinking tradition where one pours a drink, typically beer, into their or someone else’s shoe and drinks directly from it. The One Direction member took off his shoe on stage in Perth, but instead of chugging down beer, he used plain old water.

After emptying his footwear, Harry Styles went on to comment, “This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed.” The crowd, however, was cheering wildly as the As It Was singer wore his shoe.

But how did this iconic moment begin, you ask? Well, according to LADbible, you can thank a concert-goer for it. The singer singled out a man in the audience named Scott, who had revealed that he was “dragged” to the event by his wife. He went on to ask Harry if he had ever attempted a “Shoey”.

“It’s been a dream of mine,” the 29-year-old replied. He was told exactly how to do it and he did. Following the iconic moment, Harry shared just exactly what he felt after attempting the drinking tradition. “I feel like a different person. I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people,” he said. “I’ll be discussing this with my therapist at length.”

The clip of the moment was shared by several concert attendees on their Twitter handles. Check out of one the clips here:

The fans were not sure how they felt about the entire incident. While for many people this was something that made them uneasy, others remarked on how Harry Styles seemed to have contemplated doing the Shoey tradition himself. Others shared what seemed like their own insight on the entire situation. A Twitter user wrote, “The most bleh with this Shoey thing is you have to walk in a drenched shoe after.”

the most bleh with this shoey thing is you have to walk in drenched shoe after.— Margo Goldfinch (@MargoGoldfinch) February 20, 2023

Another fan tweeted, “Wait he had to do it with water? At least alcohol would kill some of the germs poor baby.”

WAIT DID HE DO IT WITH WATER 😭😭 at least alcohol would kill some of the germs poor baby 😭 https://t.co/GfgAgaL0ne— neva STOP TELLING MINORS TO POST THEIR AGE ONLINE (@eversncematilda) February 20, 2023

“He contemplated his whole life in the initial seconds,” read a tweet.

He contemplated his whole life in the initial seconds 😂 https://t.co/p8WGkKqTwt— all of ran's voices✌️trk 4 & 8 of The Show (@ranlarry2) February 20, 2023

Recently, Harry Styles made the headlines for winning all four Brit Awards he was nominated for. This included the Brit Award for Song of the Year, the Album of the Year, the Best British Pop/R&B Act, and the Artist of the Year award. He also went on to win the Album of the Year for Harry’s House, at the 65th Grammy Award.

The singer also won the Best Pop Vocal Album. If that was not enough, Harry also turned heads with his literally glittery performance on As It Was at the Grammy stage.

