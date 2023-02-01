RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka is all praises for the Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1. In a series of tweets containing pop culture references, Goenka listed out the reasons he supports this year’s budget. From the popular chatbot chatGPT to footballers Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, to the Golden Globes-winning movie RRR, he covered all bases in expressing his jubilation regarding the announcements the FM made.

First, Goenka hailed the budget for its focus on critical infrastructure and employment while focusing on the strengths of the manufacturing sector, middle class, and digital talent. He said even chatGPT could not have done better.

An intelligent budget that focuses on key areas of infrastructure, employment and consumption led demand while keeping fiscal deficit on track. Builds on strengths of manufacturing, digital talent and the middle class.Even ChatGPT couldn’t have done better!#Budget23— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023

In another tweet, Goenka called this budget the “M’bap’pe of a budget, not ‘Messi’ at all." His puns also included one about how India is set to “score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion."

M’bap’pe of a budget, not ‘Messi’ at all. A budget that puts India on the path to become the world champion- all set to score goals on infra development, consumption and inclusion. A big boost for domestic manufacturing, job creation and ease of doing business! #Budget2023— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 1, 2023

In the latest tweet he made about the budget, Goenka revealed why he and his team at RPG loved the budget. The business magnate added an RRR twist to it, too. He said the focus on railways, renewables, and reforms in this Naatu Naatu budget will put the country on track to conquer the Golden Globe.

Notably, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the Indian Railways would get a total capital outlay of Rs 2.4 lakh crore. This is the highest-ever allocation since 2013-14 and surpasses that year’s number by 9 times.

The FM also said that Rs 10,222 crore are earmarked for the renewable energy sector in the Union Budget 2023. This marks an increase of 48 per cent over last year’s allocation. Sitharaman declared “green growth" as one of the seven priority sectors for the government in her speech. “We are implementing many programmes for green fuel, green energy, green farming, green mobility, green buildings, and green equipment, and policies for efficient use of energy across various economic sectors. These green growth efforts help in reducing carbon intensity of the economy and provides for large-scale green job opportunities," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Changes in capital expenditure and tax regime reforms in this budget have also made headlines.

