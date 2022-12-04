Harsh Goenka Shares Photo of Bengaluru Vendor Accepting Crypto At his Tea Stall

Industrialist Harsh Goenka sure knows how to keep users engaged on social media. The industrialist posted a photo that he described as a picture of “New India.” The photo featured a tea seller accepting payments in cryptocurrency. The photo, of the tea seller at his makeshift tea stall, features wooden stirrers and kulhads arranged in order. “Crypto accepted here,” read a board placed alongside a digital payment scanner.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The tweet garnered attention from many for its uniqueness. One of the users wrote, “One more Tea-seller is living his life ahead of time”.

One more Tea-seller is living his life ahead of time😉 !!!— Just JK (@iam_justjk) December 1, 2022

Adding a pun another user wrote, “Cryptea more like it”.

Cryptea more like it !— Dipali Sikand (@SikandDipali) December 1, 2022

A third user wrote, “That’s Agile and New India 🇳 I think we are the fastest growing economy that is also moving in the right direction now”.

The man behind this venture replied to Goenka’s tweet thanking him. The tea stall owner Shubham Saini is a crypto trader who started the stall in Bengaluru after dropping out of his BCA course.

Saini, who hails from Haryana’s Rewari came to Bengaluru in search of a job and was introduced to crypto trading. During the crypto dip in 2020, Saini invested all his pocket money in cryptocurrency. I had invested Rs 1.5 lakh, and in a matter of few months, I witnessed a 1000 per cent jump in my portfolio. Soon, my crypto wallet increased to Rs 30 lakh, and this was a big deal for a student like me,” he told indianexpress.com

Saini dropped out of college and took up trading full-time as he thought he could become the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of the “Crypto World”

However, after the market crashed in 2021, Saini lost 90 per cent of his wealth and had to sell his iPhone. He then opened a tea stall in Marathahalli and cryptocurrency has, once again, revived his fortunes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here