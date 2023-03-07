Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who has drawn ire on Twitter multiple times over sexist jokes, is getting criticised once again. The sexist trope of “wife jokes" was considered “peak comedy" before people began to wake up to the subtle ways in which casual sexism works. The “wife joke" trope involves a woman who apparently terrorises her husband, give or take an additional dimension of body-shaming.

“I was having a candlelight dinner, a rare occasion, with my wife. She told me softly “Pass the wine, my divine". I thought to myself ‘how clever, how poetic’… so I wanted the bread and reciprocated without thinking “pass the roti, my m _ _ _! Writing from the hospital !" Goenka’s tweet reads.

Goenka’s “joke", though it did not spell out the word, was obvious in its intent and was widely criticised on Twitter. The industrialist said it was meant to be pronounced differently- “moti" in Hindi meaning pearl. In another sexist meme, he also happened to correlate a woman’s body shape and domestic labour. Afterwards, in what he called a “balancing act", he shared a similar body-shaming meme featuring a man.

Roz utho … sexist what’s app forward tweet karo… ratio ho… so jao https://t.co/scwcZnT6NQ— Nishant (@nishant0511) March 6, 2023

Tomorrow this whatsapp connoisseur would b wishing happy women's day to all the durgas and shaktis of his life! Today is another story though. https://t.co/NKdOnv3Qp3— Ashima Sharda (@ShardaAshima) March 6, 2023

Indian women do ~ 10 times the unpaid work that Indian men do - abt the worst ratio in the worldHarshji, since your 'jokes' usually skew only one way in terms of gender, should balance a bit, no? My request:please use your reach to show up patriarchy, rather than reinforce it pic.twitter.com/DhE8TRJOXi — Devina Mehra (@devinamehra) March 6, 2023

To those who have no humor— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 5, 2023

Ise feminazi kehte hain— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 6, 2023

Harsh Goenka is truly the gift that goes on giving. It is one of my biggest regrets that he has blocked me. I now get to see only his biggest gifts such as the domestic labour "joke". But he has so many minor gems. A true artist— সোহিনী | ஸோஹினி | Sohini (@sohinichat) March 6, 2023

This is problematic on so many counts, but not surprising, coming from someone who made fun of the poor!I'm going to judge everyone who retweets or engages with this jerk Harsh Goenka from now on ! . pic.twitter.com/X3dMMZLA2q — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) March 6, 2023

Another day, another round of casual sexism.

