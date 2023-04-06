Harsh Goenka's Nostalgic Video Will Make You Book Tickets To Kolkata Right Now

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Geonka’s latest tweet will strike a chord with many, as he eloquently sums up the essence of Kolkata in just a few words. Kolkata, the City of Joy, has always been known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and political significance. But it’s not just about that, the city is more of an emotion. From the bustling streets of New Market to the serene banks of the Hooghly River, Kolkata is a city of contradictions. It’s chaotic, it’s moody, and it’s full of life. But what makes Kolkata truly special is the way it captures nostalgia. For many, it’s a city that they call home, filled with memories of childhood, family, and friends.

Harsh Geonka’s photo montage of the streets of Kolkata is ready to take everyone on a journey down memory lane, showcasing the beauty and charm of this city that he calls home. The video captures the essence of Kolkata’s bustling streets, colourful markets, and stunning architecture. “Kolkata is not just a place, it is indeed an emotion. It is chaotic, it is moody. It is a rich tapestry of culture, politics, and history. And it is nostalgia personified. Let me take you on a nostalgic journey to my home city!” Goenka wrote.

Kolkata is not just a place, it is indeed an emotion. It is chaotic, it is moody. It is a rich tapestry of culture, politics, and history. And it is nostalgia personified.Let me take you for a nostalgic journey of my home city! pic.twitter.com/NPbn8Lm3V3— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 5, 2023

For those who have never been to Kolkata, the video is a great introduction to the city. Reacting to the clip, some even remarked that they were adding it to their wish list. And for those who have or who call it their home, it was a reminder of why they fell in love with this city in the first place. “Beautiful song! I can relate to some of the nostalgic things/ moments. Never had a chance to visit Kolkata. Adding to my wish list!” wrote a user.

Beautiful song!!! I can relate to some of the nostalgic things/ moments. Never had a chance to visit Kolkata. Adding to my wish list!!!— Preeti Parab (@preetiparab11) April 5, 2023

“Ah, Kolkata! My home town too! You have brought back heartwarming, everlasting, and unforgettable memories. Strolling down park street, riding on Red Road, Kathi rolls, Alo dum at Vivekananda Park, and all the beautiful clubs, especially Tolly and RCGC! Thank you for sharing,” tweeted another user.

Aahhh Kolkatta ! My home town too ! You have brought back heartwarming , everlasting and unforgettable memories . Strolling down park street, ride on Red Road , Kathi rolls , Alo dum at Vivekananda park and all the beautiful clubs ,esp Tolly & RCGC! Thank you for sharing 🙏— Shailja Agarwal (@MOTS__UK) April 5, 2023

A tweet read, “Just got back from the city and now you’ve made me homesick. Beautiful montage, Sir!”

Just got back from the city and now you've made me homesick. Beautiful montage, Sir! 🥹❤️— Paushali Sahu 🎶 (@PaushaliSahu) April 5, 2023

Kolkata is a must-visit destination for anyone looking for an eventful and unforgettable experience. This city has something to offer to tourists from all over the world. With its breathtaking British Raj-era architecture, sprawling gardens, historical universities, museums, National Library, auditoriums, theatre halls, art galleries, markets, and the famous Gangar ghats, Kolkata is a treasure trove of attractions.

