Industrialist Harsh Goenka, who is known for posting motivational content on his social media handle, shared another inspiring post that will help you keep going and gain strength to face any challenges in life. The industrialist recalled asking his guru a question about success, to which his teacher responded that success is a combination of ‘ordinary ability’ and ‘extraordinary efforts’. He wrote, “I asked my Guru ‘Does achievement require extraordinary abilities?’ He replied: ‘Achievement comes from ordinary ability applied with extraordinary efforts.'"

The tweet has collected over 2000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Social media users have also gone on to praise the RPG Group Chairperson for his encouraging tweets as well as the inspiring message that has given many a new perspective. One of the users wrote, “This is the best line to achieve your goals."

Another user wrote, “What an excellent thought."

Elaborating on the same, a user said, “Extraordinary goal and achievement need extraordinary support. The process of achieving differentiates a leader from a manager too."

Another one shared his experience and tweeted, “I was in the degree time, asked the same question to my mom, and her reply was like this. Desire, Decide and develop a plan, every experter was once a beginner. Nothing is extraordinary, once you make things impossible for others they call it extraordinary. Happy Sunday sir."

Previously, Harsh Goenka shared a video in which he explained the key to happiness. The businessman shared a clip from Jay Shetty’s podcast with social media influencer Jaspreet Singh. The video begins with Jaspreet explaining that in order to live a happy and fulfilled life, one must be healthy in four areas.

Revealing it, he said, “First, you have to be physically fit. Second, you have to be mentally fit. Third, you have to be spiritually fit and fourth, be financially fit”. He goes on to say that no amount of money will matter if a person does not have these four things in their life. The social media influencer then goes on to explain each one in detail. For example, he claims that if a person is not physically healthy, even a $10 million bank account will be ineffective. He captioned the post as, “4 keys to Happiness…”

The tweet amassed over 1 lakh views ever since it was shared online.

