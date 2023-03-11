Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is getting dragged on Twitter over a tweet batting for Cate Blanchett over Michelle Yeoh for this year’s Oscars. “I’m getting nightmares about cate blanchett losing to Michelle yeoh at the Oscar’s.. how can a pr campaign centred around race put one of the best performances of all time in the shadows? Any opinions guys [sic]," Harsh tweeted.

The tweet has landed him in soup, and he has been hitting back at those criticising him as well, citing Yeoh getting backlash over sharing a ‘Vogue’ article on how her becoming the first Asian woman to win a best actress Oscar could be significant. The lack of diversity in the category has long been a subject of criticism.

The ‘Vogue’ article is titled ‘It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?’ and the snippet Yeoh shared has since been deleted by her. Harsh seems to have deleted his tweet as well.

In subsequent tweets, he spoke about how he was getting “attacked" on Twitter for expressing his opinion.

He should be losing sleep over the fact that he'll never, ever be able to give a performance like Michelle Yeoh despite the many, many privileges and opportunities presented to him. pic.twitter.com/rD34giObCf— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) March 11, 2023

It’s not lost on me that he’s crying about “merit” when I know damn well a lot of darker skinned actors don’t even get parts in films.Here you are talking about race of a different film industry that you have literally no relation to? All because your dad attended it once. Lol — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) March 11, 2023

Then say that?? No need to talk about her campaign being all about race? If this “race campaigning” really worked… there would be hundreds of WOC with an oscar statue. And I can curse how much I want to. — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) March 11, 2023

Yahan bhi overacting…I mean, I am pretty sure he is not getting nightmares over whether Cate Blanchett will get an Academy Award or not— Yash Trivedi (@YashTri91047970) March 11, 2023

Some people attempted to defend Harsh, claiming he was expressing his opinion.

If he likes Cate's performance, he should praise her and be done with it…. But claiming that other people only like Michelle's performance because she's a woc is what people are criticising him for…. Not for his taste…— k@r@n (@intangiblesss) March 11, 2023

Of late, Harsh has been coming under fire often on social media over his takes.

