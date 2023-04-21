'Have So Many Questions': Bizarre Car Crash Leaves Internet In Disbelief

Footage of a car crash going viral on social media has left users utterly perplexed. If it weren’t captured on a video, many wouldn’t believe it to be true. It is clearly evident that the vehicle bumped into a roadside pole. But how the accident occurred seems to be just unimaginable. “I have so many questions," reads the caption of the video that was shared on Twitter. Social media users who have already watched the clip share similar feelings. After the crash, the bonnet of the vehicle was left completely damaged.

But what makes it more shocking is the pole that’s piercing the car’s windshield is stuck right in the middle of the vehicle. If the car rammed into the pole, the accident should have damaged the bonnet from the front but how did the pole land right in the center of the windshield is a mystery yet to be solved. The vehicle’s is completely damaged, but the wipers remain functional. Two bystanders are also captured standing near the vehicle, apparently to offer help.

Watch the video here:

I have so many questions pic.twitter.com/JrXmBjw5uP— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) April 19, 2023

Twitter users were quick to theorize how the accident must have taken place, many believed that the pole might have snapped in half leaving a portion suspended inside the vehicle. A user commented, “Assuming it’s real, here is one scenario: The vehicle hit it, snapped it in half, the wires kept the pole hanging for at least a second or two out of tension, and it came down on the windshield.”

Assuming it's real, here is one scenario:The vehicle hit it, snapped it in half, the wires kept the pole hanging for at least a second or two out of tension, and it came down on the windshield. — Adam Albilya - אדם אלביליה (@AdamAlbilya) April 20, 2023

Another asked, “The car fell from the sky, the chassis landed first, and plunged into the tree. Am I right to think so?”

The car fell from the sky, the chassis landed first, and plunged into the tree. Am I right to think so?😅— Bella  (@picelandy) April 19, 2023

One more joined, “Pole clipped off, popped up but was held by power lines, and fell back into the car. If there was a passenger, they are not having a good day.”

Pole clipped off, popped up but held by power lines, fell back into car.If there was a passenger, they are NOT having a good day. — Old America Patriot (@TimothyKerby) April 19, 2023

Meanwhile, a user highlighted, “You can see the bottom of the pole under the car. They ploughed into it so fast that they took out the bottom from under it and the top just fell straight down.”

You can see the bottom of the pole under the car. they plowed into it so fast that they took out the bottom from under it and the top just fell straight down.— Just Kansas Things (@justksshit) April 19, 2023

A section also assumes that the video might have been fabricated as the details of the crash remain to be unknown. The bizarre video has garnered over 5.2 million views on the micro-blogging site.

How do you suggest this might have been possible?

