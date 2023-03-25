Optical illusions are intriguing. They make a person think by activating a distinct area of their mind. As the mind is incapable of simultaneously watching two images or the same lines and cuts, optical illusions are created. They manipulate our brains using colour and light to produce the mirage. It primarily has to do with the brain and has little to do with sight. The observer is drawn to various brain responses, which prompt them to look for the hidden picture. Today, we have an interesting optical illusion for you. This illusion can tell whether you have chosen the right career path or not.

The optical illusion is viral on social media and lakhs have already solved this. What are you waiting for? You have 5 seconds to look at the picture and tell what you see first.

Remember, you have 5 seconds to glance at the picture. Wait! The time is over. Now let us inform you, this picture consists of 3 elements- a snail, a skull and a map. Cross-check whether you have seen these elements or something else. Now comes the most decisive time of all, what do these elements say about your career? Are you worried about the results? What will happen if your career choice is different from what the optical illusion informed you?

If you have seen the skull first then, it means you are creative. You have the potential to excel in any field, be it singing, dancing, writing or graphic designing. Such people add a touch of originality to the work they do.

If you saw the Map first, then you are a deep thinker. You can solve puzzles or mathematical equations easily. Tedious tasks are like a walk in a park for you. You can best suit as an engineer or advocate.

If you saw a snail, then the idiom “slow and steady wins the race” suits you. You are quite friendly in nature and an extrovert. You know how to present yourself and take a conversation ahead. If you choose a job role of human resource, office admin, teacher or social worker, then it will suit you.

