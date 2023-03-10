The Internet keeps treating us with amazing videos from all across the world. You must have seen clips from different wildlife social media pages, which show animals hunting their prey, right? Today, we have another such video that is worth a watch. This 17-second clip, shared on Twitter, went viral immediately. The video shows a Cheetah running super fast to hunt its prey. Within just a few days, the clip has crossed over 20 lakh views.

Netizens have filled the comment section with their thoughts. One wrote, “Remarkable to see how a Cheetah runs". Another was curious to know about the other animal trying to escape and wrote, “Which is the animal that the Cheetah was chasing."

Velocidad y fuerza pic.twitter.com/AlULiTLctA— Solo para Curiosos (@Solocuriosos_1) March 4, 2023

Do you know people often confuse Cheetah for Leopards? If you too face the same, then let us help you differentiate between the two.

Both of them belong to the cat family, but they differ in their characteristics like eating habits, hunting techniques and outward appearances. Compared to leopards, cheetahs are smaller and lighter, which contributes to their speed. This viral video, in which the cheetah moves with remarkable speed, serves as evidence.

As part of the reintroduction of the animal in India, the second batch of 12 South African Cheetahs landed in India on February 18 this year. Before this, eight cheetahs have been brought to India from South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released these cheetahs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Out of those 8 cheetahs, 5 were females and the remaining were males.

Operacion Monkey pic.twitter.com/sqDmOljdgU— Solo para Curiosos (@Solocuriosos_1) March 10, 2023

Another video was tweeted by this account that won our hearts. The video shows a monkey trying to save a cat’s life and calls for a girl to do the same.

