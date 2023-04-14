Hay Fever: Tips For Easing Seasonal Allergies Naturally

Spring means the return of seasonal allergic rhinitis. Runny nose, uncontrollable sneezing fits, itching, shortness of breath and watery eyes are all symptoms of this condition, which is often caused by dust mites, animal hair or, in this season, pollen. While certain medications are recommended to prevent and relieve it, there are also a few simple, gentler measures a person can take to reduce the suffering. It may be a benign medical condition, but that doesn’t mean that allergic rhinitis isn’t incapacitating on a daily basis for sufferers, and even more so in the spring, when trees release their pollen into the air. According to the latest data published by French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, in partnership with the scientific council of the French Society of Allergology, the frequency of this condition has quadrupled over the last 30 years in the country, affecting at least a quarter of the French population. While medications such as antihistamines or corticosteroids exist to prevent or reduce symptoms of allergic rhinitis, there are a few simple tips and tricks that can help those affected on a daily basis.

Stay informed

First things first: it’s important to be aware of your allergen environment and find out whether or not there’s a high level of pollen around you, whether at home, at work, or during your leisure time. In the US, there are several resources that publish a kind of allergy weather map such as pollen.com or allergyasthmanetwork.org. Regular bulletins may be available for your specific location and some may even be able to send push notifications for alerts by mobile phone. These practical tools not only allow allergy sufferers to review the pollen alerts of the monitoring network, but also to get information on weather and air quality and even to get advice to relieve your allergies.

Preventing allergic rhinitis

While totally preventing allergic rhinitis being felt may not be possible, there are some simple things you can do to minimize the emergence of seasonal allergy symptoms, both inside and outside the home. While spring remains the season when sufferers are most prone to hay fever, it is essential to air one’s home at least ten minutes a day from January through autumn — and in fact, it’s recommended to do so throughout the year. The French Ministry of Health recommends airing one’s rooms before sunrise and after sunset “preferably."

But that’s not the only tip: it is also recommended to rinse and brush your hair in the evening to get rid of pollen and other allergens that may have been deposited throughout the day. As pollen is already a major source of allergies, it is best not to combine it with other allergens: tobacco, household cleaning products and animal fur should be avoided during this period. The objective is to leave pollen outside, hence the importance of not airing your home in the middle of the day as well as not drying your laundry outside.

Allergy sufferers may be tempted to stay at home throughout pollen season and while there’s no need for that, they should be careful not to be overexposed to pollen when going out or doing outdoor activities. Tips to help in that regard include keeping the windows closed when traveling by car, as well as avoiding — or reducing — physical and sports activities, or tending the garden, for example. Keep in mind also that masks, which have become a part of the general public’s daily life since the Covid-19 pandemic, can play an essential, even indispensable role in reducing the risk of allergic rhinitis.

Relieving symptoms

Let’s say you’ve taken all precautions possible and the symptoms are still present: runny nose, tingling and itching, and of course the sneezing fits. Don’t despair, there are a few “old wives’ remedies" and other natural tricks that won’t put an end to your hay fever, but may help reduce the symptoms. It may sound obvious, but don’t forget to blow your nose regularly and to rinse out your nose with saline solution either from the store or making your own with distilled or boiled water, making sure it’s sterile. A sterile saline solution can also be used for eye irritations. Breathing in essential oils can also help relieve some of the symptoms of seasonal rhinitis, with lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint particularly recommended — except when pregnant.

And when we’re talking about “old wives’ remedies," we can’t leave out herbal teas. These concoctions can also be beneficial in relieving the symptoms of hay fever. Nettle is among the plants that act as an antihistamine, while peppermint has analgesic and anesthetic effects. Making infusions from these two ingredients can not only help relieve a runny nose and sneezing, but also itching. Acupuncture can also be effective during hay fever season. On the other hand, it is not advisable to indulge in spicy food or consume alcohol, which can intensify allergy symptoms.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here