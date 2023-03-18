HBO Reveals Footage of Actors Voicing 'Clickers' from 'The Last of Us,' Leaves Fans Awestruck

“Clickers," from their appearance to their presence, right down to the way they sounded, had fans hooked, and now we have been given an inside look into how they made those clicker sounds in ‘The Last Of Us’. You might think it’s a bit of sound design magic, but thanks to HBO footage, we now know that the clickers’ sounds are all the result of some very talented actors recording themselves making a series of strange noises. The clicker noises were made by actors in the recording booth, and everyone was blown away by the talent on display. One person inquired about the whereabouts of the Oscars for these clicker actors, possibly forgetting that the Oscars are for movies, not TV shows.

Others praised the actors for having the skill to twist their voices to make the monster sounds of the clickers. One person said that the actors had managed to recreate “the most terrifying sound in all of gaming”.

More people wondered if the actors used the sounds in their everyday lives, and if they did, what it would be like to be married to one of them and have them just start doing that. Someone else begged HBO for a job on the second season of The Last of Us, saying they could make “the best weirdest voices you could ever hear”.

The last episode of the first season of ‘The Last of Us’ just wrapped, and viewers have been very happy with the show they got from Craig Mazin, who ran Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann.

On set with actors like Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the monsters who had been infected by cordyceps were always called “infected” or “clickers”, but never “zombies”.

