Heart Attack Trends on Twitter as Several Videos of Young People Collapsing go Viral

In recent times, there have been several cases of heart attacks and people losing their lives to it. There have been reports about young people dying at weddings, gym, and many more. A heart attack is a serious condition where the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. The reason for the same is still unknown. However, as time is passing, netizens have become more aware about the same and as a result #Heartattack started trending on Twitter as people shared several instances. There are also people sharing tips that can help people in such a situation.

“As #heartattack is trending. Some quick tips & red flags Any sudden pain that occurs in your chest, the pain might go to the jaws, neck, hand. Don’t ignore Not every pain is Ulcer or Dyspepsia Anyone with such pain should call for help and get to a hospital asap. HEART IS LIFE," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Guys please don’t panic over the #heartattack incidents happening pan India. I have spoken to a lot of people and have concluded that plz limit alcohol, smoking, junk and try abandoning caffeine. Gym goers stop using pre-workouts & fat burners. Take care and have fun! Lose weight."

Here are a few tweets:

Isn't it SCARY With #heartattack ❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍❤️‍trending, a must keep with you as an SOS Tab Aspirin 300 mg pop it ASAP if u develop sudden severe chest pain/radiating to neck-left arm. Don't neglect a chest pain as gastritis. Stay well stay safe pic.twitter.com/Q9J9dHdx1c— Szarita Laitphlang,ज़रिता लैतफलांग,জারিতা লাইতফ্লাং (@szarita) December 5, 2022

What is happening in this post covid worldSo many young people are dying because of #heartattack pic.twitter.com/EiIlbsaqzS — CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) December 5, 2022

Smoking can cause stroke Smoking can cause cancerSmoking can cause infertilitySmoking can cause miscarriageSmoking can cause hypertensionSmoking can make a penis shrinkSmoking can weaken immune systemAlso, smoking can cause #heartattackThis is not fun— First Doktor (@firstdoktor) December 4, 2022

Go by scientific name. Never by brand name. #heartattack Pharma companies will fool you selling their non sense brand names. Their contribution to preventive medicine is questionable till date. https://t.co/ls8UIH7xqD — Dr Edmond Fernandes (@Edmondfernandes) December 4, 2022

Four friends went out for a walk in Meerut.A 25 yr man sneezed and died on the spot. #heartattack pic.twitter.com/UPSWZd8olI— Akhilesh Anand अखिलेश आनंद (@akhileshanandd) December 4, 2022

As #heartattack is trending. Some quick tips & red flagsAny sudden pain that occurs in your chest, the pain might go to the jaws, neck, hand. Don't ignoreNot every pain is Ulcer or DyspepsiaAnyone with such pain should call for help and get to a hospital asap. HEART IS LIFE — The_Bearded_Dr_Sina (@the_beardedsina) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, a 21-year-old man died while dancing at a Garba event. The incident took place at Gujarat’s Anand district. Identified as Virendra Singh Ramesh Bhai Rajput, he collapsed while dancing at a Garba event. A video is now going viral and has recorded the entire incident. In the video, he can be seen performing Garba in a group of people. Further, in the video, he suddenly collapses and falls to the ground.

Also Read: https://www.news18.com/amp/news/lifestyle/heart-health-top-causes-of-sudden-cardiac-arrest-6255559.html

As per the police official, he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and died on the way. The doctors suspect the case to be a heart attack. This is where he was declared dead.

In another similar incident, a 35-year-old man died after collapsing while dancing to Garba. The incident took place in Maharastra. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. This is where he was declared dead. On hearing about the death of his son, the father also collapsed and died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here