Heart-Stopping Moment Caught On Camera: Snow Leopard Hunting In The Wild

Have you ever seen a predator fall from a height and still manage to catch its prey? You need to watch this incredible video of a snow leopard in action. It’s no wonder why they are called the “ghosts of the mountains" because they move with such grace and agility, that they seem to appear and disappear like apparitions. In this video, shared on Twitter, the snow leopard is perched on a high cliff, chasing after its prey. Suddenly, the prey and snow leopard lose their footing and tumble down the slope, with snow flying everywhere. At this point, it would seem like the hunt is over, and the snow leopard has missed its chance. But, as the saying goes, “when the going gets tough, the tough get going." The snow leopard shakes off the snow and continues its pursuit. The next thing you know, it has captured its prey with incredible precision and power.

The clip was first shared by The Wild India with the tweet, “And that is why they are called as Ghost of the mountains. Watch snow leopard in amazing action.” It was then re-shared by Indian Forest Services Officer Praveen Kaswan who wrote, “The grey ghost in action.”

The grey ghost in action. https://t.co/yxfq2IyKnI— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 4, 2023

People were amazed by the snow leopard’s agility, strength, and resilience. It’s easy to see why this elusive predator is considered one of the most majestic animals in the world. Many wondered how it was able to continue the hunt after falling from a such great height. “It took me three watches to figure out what’s happening. Truly an amazing cat,” wrote a user.

It took me 3 watches to figure out what's happening. Truly an amazing cat.— Merci Merci Me (@OneMarzian) April 4, 2023

“They fell from this high and none of the bones broke,” another tweet read.

They fell from this high and none of the bones broke 😅— Ankit Kansagra (@Ankitkansagra) April 4, 2023

Another user tweeted, “This video tells how hungry he was.”

This video tells how much hungry he was.— शशांक शेखर मिश्रा (@its_ssmishra) April 4, 2023

Another similar clip, that went viral previously, showed a snow leopard stalking its prey, crouched low and poised, before swiftly pouncing and successfully taking down the Urial after an exciting chase.

Ghost of the mountains. Most Agile hunters. Snow leopard hunting near Ullay a Shyapu Ladakh Urial on 13th March. Sharing as received. pic.twitter.com/XginjJNOSS— The Wild India (@the_wildindia) March 15, 2023

The footage of the snow leopard’s hunting has amazed social media users who have been impressed with the animal’s impressive hunting skills and agility. Several Twitter users have commended the snow leopard for its speed and stealth, while others have lauded the Urial for displaying great courage and determination in the presence of such a skilled predator.

