'Heartbroken': Woman Who Was Hired at Spotify With Themed Resume Gets Laid Off

Emily Vu, who was a student in 2021, got hired at Spotify after making a themed resume specifically tailored for the company. Her resume had the green and grey colour scheme of Spotify as well as similar font. The cool attempt was lauded by many on Twitter. In April 2021, Vu was hired as a PM intern at Spotify.

In September 2021, Vu went on to be hired as an Associate Product Manager at the company. Her themed resume had been spotted by a Spotify employee as well, who had shared a job posting with her and encouraged her to apply. “Thank you to everyone who has followed my journey - i couldn’t have done it without y’all (seriously). i love the internet. [sic]," Vu had written on Twitter.

However, her journey with Spotify reached a sad conclusion. She tweeted today that she has been laid off from Spotify. Spotify Technology SA said on Monday it plans to cut 6 per cent of its workforce, or roughly 600 jobs, adding to a glut of layoffs in the technology sector as companies prepare for a possible recession. The company also said its chief content and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff, will depart as part of a broader reorganisation.

f*ck it, i was laid off from spotify https://t.co/VxQDCiFLej— emvu (@whoisemvu) January 24, 2023

“On a more serious note… i’m heartbroken that my time at spotify was cut so short, but i’m excited to start this new chapter of my career [sic]," Vu wrote in a follow-up tweet.

spotify or no spotify, you’re an icon and a legend for this, no matter where you work. you single-handedly changed the young music professional résumé game forever. never ever ever forget that! can’t wait to see what you do next ✨— ladidai Eternal Garden (@ladidaix) January 24, 2023

Sorry to hear. Your tweet (and design) spawned ten thousand copycats. You should be proud of what you accomplished. It speaks to your ability— Philip Warthen (@PhilipWarthen) January 24, 2023

So sorry to hear this, thought this whole lay off thing didn’t get to you— KLIFFORD (@kliffordBC) January 24, 2023

Pink Floyd, astronomy, data AND you kick ass at design?Were I still in SoCal, I would hire you now, F the boring-ass skills tests & process interviews. My guess is that somebody is going to snap you up immediately. If they do not, I will try to help, insofar as I am able. — DaveLaFontaine (@DaveLaFontaine) January 25, 2023

Here’s hoping something better turns up for Vu (and other employees across the globe who have been laid off) soon!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here