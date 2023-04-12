'Heartless': Starbucks, Duolingo Slammed for 'Cashing in' on Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Breakup

The Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn breakup ‘discourse’ is getting out of hand on the Internet and Swifties are assembling once again. The world has truly leant into the news of Taylor and Joe parting ways after 6 years of dating, with fans in denial and even spewing conspiracy theories. However, brands cashing in on someone’s personal heartbreak is decidedly taking things too far, and Swifties have been slamming Starbucks and Duolingo for doing the same.

A Starbucks store put up a signboard asking people which Taylor Swift ex they were. Each of Taylor’s former partners corresponded to a Starbucks drink- Harry Styles as Hot Vanilla Latte, Joe Jonas as Dragon Drink, Tom Hiddleston as London Fog and so on. Taylor has repeatedly faced sexist derision over the number of partners she has had, since women are apparently not allowed to date around.

Duolingo, on the other hand, posted a video of the Duolingo bird at Cornelia Street, captioned “making my final pilgrimage to Cornelia Street to offer my condolences." Cornelia Street is a song off of Taylor’s Lover album, widely believed by fans to have been written about Joe.

Starbucks and Duolingo receive backlash for using Taylor Swift’s breakup as marketing. pic.twitter.com/5jpBTcEFFo— Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 11, 2023

imagine going through one of the hardest days of your life and people just use it to their own advantage, you guys are sick https://t.co/tQm22SelA3— | #AcceptanceStage (@anshieolaco) April 12, 2023

Tbh Duolingo’s post does not deserve the hate. Whoever runs that account has always been a swiftie and though it’s still weird af to show up at someone’s apartment it’s not like tons of y’all haven’t shown up there to take pics and videos too hypocrisy. St*rbucks can choke tho https://t.co/N54xp15cta— Andy (@andyissdead) April 11, 2023

good bc why is everyone always in her business goddamn https://t.co/jdM0YCUyBI— bella (@lbbldr) April 11, 2023

i don’t know why companies would use literally ANYONES breakup as marketing??? how heartless are you??? https://t.co/ntKj6CHonC— tiara | daisy day (@_tiaragov) April 11, 2023

Living in a time where mental health is so prevalent and important, you’d think that things like this wouldn’t occur. Making fun of @taylorswift13 is so outdated and childish https://t.co/an1EaRHWTa— A (@allenliim) April 11, 2023

Marketing misfire? What do you think?

