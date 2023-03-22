On March 21, Twitter celebrated its 17th anniversary since creator Jack Dorsey’s first tweet, “just setting up my twttr." With over 8 billion user minutes per day, Twitter has become one of the most beloved social media platforms, providing engaging content to keep users coming back for more. To mark the occasion, Pop Base asked users on the blue bird app for their favourite tweet of all time, resulting in countless replies. While the list of favourites is extensive, some popular tweets stood out and are worth noting.

Twitter was founded 17 years ago today.What is your favorite tweet of all time? pic.twitter.com/F5f2aWXNU9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 21, 2023

The list included a variety of tweets that went viral, from Wayne Rooney’s ‘lyrical’ tweet about Whitney Houston’s passing to Greta Thunberg’s cutting response to Andrew Tate’s supercar emissions boast. Even Donald Trump’s deleted tweet from 2013 referencing “haters and losers" on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks made to the list. Not to miss is Pedro Pascal’s “I’m sitting in the dark. I like it” ‘tweet from 2014 which also earned a spot for keeping his ‘thirsty’ fans in check. Sohaib Athar’s “Helicopter hovering above Abbottabad at 1AM (is a rare event)” tweet that unwittingly live-blogged the Osama bin Laden raid. were also among the great tweets.

Some tweets on the list were simply funny like the one pointing out that blueberries are the only fruit named after a colour, the replies of which got users laughing. Another tweet urged people not to take social media too seriously because “look at the (chicken emoji) it is bigger than the car emoji. LOL!

The diverse range of tweets, deemed as the ‘Greatest of All Time’, sparked laughter and nostalgia among Twitter users, showcasing the platform’s ability to capture moments in time. Twitter’s 17th anniversary, indeed, was a reminder of the amusement and laughter it brings to people’s lives.

